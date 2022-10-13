Hall backs himself to beat Thor in street fight but admits boxing rematch is dead

Eddie Hall believes he could have beaten Hafthor Bjornsson in a street fight despite losing ‘The Mountain’ in the ring earlier this year.

Hall was outclassed in his exhibition fight with Thor in March when the two former World’s Strongest Men met in the ring.

Thor wins unanimously in ‘toughest boxing match ever’

Their hatred stemmed from their strong days of cheating allegations and it was a fiery week of fighting in Dubai.

There were heated exchanges during the press conference, as they nearly smashed when they crossed in a gym.

Hall told the Mirror: “In all brutal honesty, leading up to it you could tell I just wanted to fight Thor everywhere.

“I wanted to have him on the street because there I know 100 percent I can have him, but in the end we fought in the ring and he beat me and that was that.”

Hall’s preparation for the fight was hampered by a biceps injury that required surgery, which set the fight back by several months.

Explaining the build-up to the fight, he added: “I’m not a man of excuses.

Thor defeated Eddie Hall in his March demonstration match, but there will be no rematch

“I went into that fight with one arm and I had Covid a week before, but I’m not using that as an excuse.

“I honestly believed I would beat Thor with one arm, I really believed that.

“My coach wanted to take me out and I said ‘no’. I didn’t want to drag him around anymore, I just wanted to punch him in the face.”

About the potential rematch, he continued: “Thor made a statement saying he didn’t want to fight for another two or three years and I thought the rematch would be in three to six months or it wouldn’t go. not happen at all.

“That was said behind the scenes in the contract, and then Thor said it.

“So I thought, ‘He doesn’t want to fight anymore, fair enough.'”