Halifax to ‘go ahead’ with hosting world junior hockey championships, says mayor

The Halifax Regional Council says it will host the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton later this year.

Mayor Mike Savage told a special council meeting late Tuesday that “we’re going to go ahead and keep these games – this tournament, we’re going to do great and as we always do,” but with a caveat that “last minute issues are always possible.”

.acf-block-preview .br-fragment { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 200px 1fr; spacing: 20px; width: 100%; margin: 0 automatic; padding: 16px; border: 1px solid #CECECE; background color: #FFF; border radius: 4px; } .acf-block-preview .br-snippet-info a { text decoration: none; } .acf-block-preview .br-snippet-info .br-snippet-title { color: #343434; font family: ‘roboto’; font size: 20px; font weight: 600; line height: 22px; margin-bottom: 10px; above: -3px; } .acf-block-preview .br-snippet-info .br-snippet-body { color: #343434; font-family: ‘urw-din’; font size: 16px; line height: 20px; margin-bottom: 12px; } .acf-block-preview .br-snippet-info .br-snippet-link-title { display: inline-block; font-family: ‘urw-din’; font size: 16px; list-style-type: none; width: automatic; } .acf-block-preview .br-snippet-info .br-snippet-link-title:not(:last-child):after { content: ‘ | ‘; color: #343434; }

He says the city has the expertise to set up these games.

Hockey Canada has been rocked by sexual assault allegations. leading to his leadership stepping down amid searing criticism.

Savage says a “large number” of tickets have sold out, while the tickets are in the hands of Hockey Canada “for business as potential sponsors”.

Councilor Tony Mancini says the games will provide a $50 million economic boost to the two cities, including $35 million in Nova Scotia.