Halifax to ‘go ahead’ with hosting world junior hockey championships, says mayor

The Halifax Regional Council says it will host the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton later this year.

Mayor Mike Savage told a special council meeting late Tuesday that “we’re going to go ahead and keep these games – this tournament, we’re going to do great and as we always do,” but with a caveat that “last minute issues are always possible.”

Hockey Canada, its finances and internal reporting structure have been in the spotlight since it settled a June 2018 lawsuit brought by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players.

He says the city has the expertise to set up these games.

Hockey Canada has been rocked by sexual assault allegations. leading to his leadership stepping down amid searing criticism.

Savage says a “large number” of tickets have sold out, while the tickets are in the hands of Hockey Canada “for business as potential sponsors”.

Councilor Tony Mancini says the games will provide a $50 million economic boost to the two cities, including $35 million in Nova Scotia.

