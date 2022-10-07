Halifax index says average house price dropped in September from record high the month before

The average house price fell in September from a record high the previous month, according to an index released today, which also suggests the property market has already entered a period of slower growth.

Across the UK, house prices fell back slightly by 0.1 per cent. in September, the figures from Halifax show. The annual growth in house prices also fell to 9.9 per cent. in September from 11.4 per cent. in August.

It also means that the annual growth rate has now returned to single digits for the first time since January. A typical UK property now costs £293,835 according to Halifax’s index. The record figure in August was £294,260.

Halifax also said figures dating back to the summer indicate the housing market has already entered a more sustained period of slower growth. The drop in September was the second small drop in the past three months.

Meanwhile, a separate report said average fixed mortgage rates continue to rise, pushing up costs for borrowers. Earlier this week, the average two-year fixed rate deal topped 6 percent for the first time in 14 years, and the average five-year fix hit 6 percent for the first time in 12 years, according to data from Moneyfacts.co .uk.

Moneyfacts said this morning that across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed rate mortgage in the market is 6.16 per cent today, having risen from 6.11 per cent yesterday and 6.07 per cent on Wednesday.

The average five-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.07 percent, after being 6.02 percent yesterday and 5.97 percent on Wednesday.

The number of mortgage products available fell significantly after the latest mini-budget last month – and as product choice has gradually returned, lenders have been pricing their mortgage deals upwards.

Average UK house prices in September by region Here are the average house prices in September and the annual increase according to Halifax: East Midlands £245,082, 11.7%

£245,082, 11.7% East England £340,839, 9.7%

£340,839, 9.7% London £553,849, 8.1%

£553,849, 8.1% Northeast £170,999, 9.9%

£170,999, 9.9% North West £229,106, 12.8%

£229,106, 12.8% Northern Ireland £184,570, 10.9%

£184,570, 10.9% Scotland £204,305, 8.5%

£204,305, 8.5% Southeast £399,895, 10.6%

£399,895, 10.6% Southwest £311,229, 12.5%

£311,229, 12.5% Wales £224,490, 14.8%

£224,490, 14.8% West Midlands £255,822, 13.3%

£255,822, 13.3% Yorkshire and the Humber £208,318, 11.4%

It is part of the fallout from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s announcement on September 23, which sparked fresh uncertainty in the UK economy by announcing a series of tax cuts – some of which have since been reversed.

Many mortgage agreements disappeared from the market due to the fallout from the latest mini-budget. The Bank of England’s base rate hikes in recent months, amid rising inflation, have also had an impact.

Moneyfacts previously calculated that, based on yesterday’s rates, someone with a £200,000 mortgage repaying it over 25 years could end up paying around £5,000 more a year for a two-year fixed-rate deal than they would have done in December last year.

Across the market, the range of mortgage products is gradually increasing after a sharp decline last week.

Moneyfacts counted 2,533 products today, up from 2,430 yesterday. The total figure is still significantly down from 3,961 on the day of the mini-budget.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: ‘The events of the last few weeks have led to greater economic uncertainty, but in reality house prices have been broadly flat since June, up by around £250.

‘This compares with an increase of more than £10,000 in the previous quarter, suggesting that the housing market has already entered a more sustained period of slower growth.

‘Predicting what will happen next means making sense of the many variables at play, and the housing market has consistently defied expectations in recent times.

“While stamp duty cuts, a shortage of homes for sale and a strong labor market are all supporting house prices, the prospect of interest rates continuing to rise sharply amid cost-of-living pressures, plus the effects in recent weeks of higher mortgage borrowing costs on affordability, is likely to put a greater downward pressure on housing prices in the coming months.

Borrowers who need to find a mortgage because their current fixed rate deal is coming to an end or because they have agreed to buy a home have been urged to shop but not to panic.

Banks and building societies are still lending and mortgages are still being offered while applications are being accepted. However, prices change quickly and there is no guarantee that deals will last and not be replaced by mortgages charging higher rates.

Borrowers should compare rates and talk to a mortgage broker and be prepared to trade to secure an interest rate. Anyone with a fixed-rate deal coming to an end in the next six to nine months should look at how much it would cost them to remortgage now – and consider taking out a new deal. Most mortgages allow for fees to be added to the loan, which are then charged only when it is taken out. By doing this, borrowers can secure an interest rate without paying expensive arrangement fees.

Those who have agreed to buy a home should also aim to secure prices as soon as possible so they know exactly what their monthly payments will be. Homebuyers need to be careful about overextending themselves and be prepared for the possibility that house prices could fall from their current high levels due to higher mortgage rates limiting people's borrowing options.

“This will undoubtedly cause some concern for homeowners, but the unprecedented property price inflation we have seen in recent years has been well above historical averages.

‘It is important to look at slower growth in this context – since the start of the pandemic, average property values ​​have risen by around 23 per cent (nearly £55,000) with detached house prices rising by more than £100,000 over the same period.’

Looking across the UK, annual house price growth is strongest in Wales at 14.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, Scotland, London, the East of England and the North East of England have seen annual house price inflation fall to double-digit levels.

The West Midlands has overtaken the South West to record the strongest annual growth rate in England, with house prices rising by 13.3 per cent over the past year.

Tom Bill, head of UK housing research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: ‘It’s a pretty safe bet UK house prices have now peaked.

“The impact of rising mortgage rates will start to hit demand and purchasing power in the coming months, which we believe will lead to a 10 per cent fall over the next two years for UK prices.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “While the turmoil of the last few weeks will go down in the history books, money markets appear to have settled down a bit.

‘It is important to reiterate that the mortgage market is still open for business.’

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, said: “While the pace of mortgage rate rises has accelerated since the mini budget, the situation is not a complete surprise.

“Mortgage costs have risen steadily since December, when the Bank of England first began pushing its base rate up from a record low of 0.1 percent in an attempt to curb runaway inflation.

“The base rate is now at 2.25 per cent, with expectations that it may jump up to 1 per cent at the meeting of the monetary policy committee next month, which will in turn push mortgage interest rates up.”

Matthew Thompson, head of sales at Chestertons, said the estate agent is ‘encountering an increasing number of house hunters looking to secure a property as quickly as possible and take out a fixed rate mortgage’.

He added: ‘This has helped September’s property market remain busy and competitive. With the cost of living crisis looming, some buyers are compromising their priorities to secure a property below their original budget.’

A series of increases in the Bank of England’s base rate in recent months have generally pushed up borrowing costs, while volatile market conditions following the mini-budget prompted lenders to withdraw mortgages from sale and raise their rates.

Swap rates, which lenders use to price their mortgages, have been rising recently.