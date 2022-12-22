Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened up a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night.

Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for the second time in six games.

“We were definitely aware that they were going to come out in the second half and do everything they could to put on a furious run, and they did,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. stretches. We found ways to make stops and get the ball in the basket. “

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game due to personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. On top of the NBA a week ago, the Celtics dropped five out of six.

“It’s all about effort,” Brogdon said. “There is really nothing more going on. We didn’t really understand the execution. You talk about execution in the first half, that wasn’t necessary. We didn’t play hard enough to get the execution. We understood that it was about effort. I think we reacted in the second half.”

After a consecutive home loss to Orlando, the Celtics fell behind by 30 points late in the second quarter before Tatum brought them back in.

Indiana led 71-43 at the halfway mark, and the Celtics walked off the field to a wave of boos that echoed from the fans in TD Garden.

“We just didn’t play with a great sense of urgency, didn’t play with awareness, and didn’t play with a sense of detail,” Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Tatum’s three-pointer from the right wing cut Boston’s deficit to seven points midway through the last quarter.

Brown’s 3 made it 111-106 a few minutes later, but Haliburton answered with a 3 from above the next trip across the floor and the Pacers wrapped up the win.

“Tyrese is a great player,” said Carlisle. “There is a lot of talk right now about All-Star and who will and who will not participate. Tyrese Haliburton is our All-Star. In less than a year, he has completely changed the trajectory of our franchise.”

Leading 19 points at the end of the first quarter, the Pacers used an 11-0 run midway through the second to lead them 59-30 before Nesmith’s 3 from the left corner gave them their first of three 30-point lead late in delivered the match. half open.

“It means a lot to me to take what I learned from them and use it against them,” said Nesmith. “Just the little things every day; not on the floor, but from the floor how they prepare.”

BANKSHOT

Duarte fired in an off-balance three-pointer from deep on the left wing as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, giving the Pacers a 100–85 lead.

TIP INS

Pacers: The Pacers had a season-high 42 points in the first quarter as they shot 61.5% (16 of 26) and connected on 8 of 11 from 3-point range.

Celtics: Brown tumbled over a midcourt TV table early in the game, but got right back up. … Three starters (Al Horford, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard) remained scoreless in the first half.

NEXT ONE

Pacers: Monday night in New Orleans.

Celtics: Host Minnesota on Friday night in the fourth of a seven-game homestand.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports