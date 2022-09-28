Half world’s birds in decline, species moving ‘ever faster’ to extinction

Migratory birds are some of the most endangered.



Nearly half of all bird species worldwide are declining and one in eight are facing extinction, according to a major new report that warns that human actions are pushing more species to the brink and that wildlife is “in trouble.”

The four-yearly State of the World’s Birds report, which provides a snapshot of the plight of species worldwide and more broadly a barometer of biodiversity, comes as the United Nations is steering an international process to protect nature.

“One in eight bird species is at risk of extinction and the status of the world’s birds continues to deteriorate with species becoming increasingly extinct,” said the report released this week by BirdLife International.

Using data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the report said 49 percent of bird species worldwide have declining populations, with populations declining even among species that are not normally rare or at risk.

About 13 percent are considered endangered.

The main threats are the growth of unsustainable agriculture, logging, invasive species, overexploitation and climate change.

Most bird populations face a combination of human-induced threats.

“The natural world is in trouble. Human actions are rapidly driving species toward extinction, undermining ecosystem functions and services essential to our own survival,” the report said.

BirdLife International, which has decades of research data, said there are now 2.9 billion fewer individual birds in North America than in 1970, an estimated 29 percent decline.

The European Union has seen a net loss of about 600 million birds, about 18 percent since 1980.

In both cases, the losses are greatest in long-distance migrants and field birds.

Birdlife said many key bird conservation areas are in poor condition and called for a global effort to protect and restore habitats.

In December, countries will come together to sign a treaty to halt biodiversity decline and put humanity on a path to “living in harmony with nature” by mid-century.

Patricia Zurita, head of BirdLife International, said the framework under negotiation represents “the world’s best and perhaps last chance to halt wildlife loss” and restore biodiversity.

“The birds and the rest of nature depend on us. And we depend on them,” she said.

Global bird populations are steadily declining

© 2022 AFP