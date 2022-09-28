HALF of the world’s birds are in decline with 1 in 8 species moving ‘faster’ to extinction

Almost half of the world’s bird species have declining populations, at least one in eight is threatened with extinction, a new report shows.

The 100-year-old conservation organization BirdLife says that this year’s report, which summarizes data collected from researchers, conservationists and citizen researchers, paints the most worrying picture for nature yet.

49 percent of the world’s bird species are now in decline, with only six percent increasing their populations since the last report in 2018.

One in eight species, or 1,409 in total, is threatened with extinction. Nearly 3 billion birds are estimated to have been lost in North America alone since 1970.

Almost half of the world’s bird species have declining populations, at least one in eight are threatened with extinction, a new report reveals

The biggest threats to birds include the growth of unsustainable agriculture, deforestation, invasive species, overexploitation and climate change

“We have already lost over 160 bird species in the last 500 years and the rate of extinction is accelerating,” said Lucy Haskell, Science Officer for BirdLife and lead author of State of the World’s Birds report.

“Historically, most extinctions were on islands, but worryingly, there is a growing wave of continental extinctions, driven by landscape-scale habitat loss.”

“The state of the world’s birds continues to deteriorate: species are moving ever faster towards extinction,” said the report released this week.

Most bird populations face a combination of anthropogenic threats.

The main threats include the growth of unsustainable agriculture, deforestation, invasive species, overexploitation and climate change.

Agriculture is the leading threat to birds – affecting at least 73 percent of endangered species – with its expansion into bird habitats and its increased use of chemicals and machinery as it grows.

Logging is another major threat. The report states that over 7 million hectares of forest are lost each year, an area larger than Ireland, affecting almost half of the world’s threatened bird species.

Scientists note that climate change is already negatively affecting birds by driving more intense storms, wildfires and droughts into areas the birds call home.

It is estimated that 97 percent of bird species in the United States could be affected by two or more climate-related threats by 2100 if global temperatures rise by 3 degrees Celsius.

Finally, factors such as bycatch from fishing and overexploitation and invasive species are also the driving force behind population decline.

Bycatch occurs when seabirds catch fishing bait or discarded fish and become hooked or entangled in fishing gear or collide with trawler cables, often resulting in drowning

‘The natural world is in trouble. Human actions are rapidly driving species toward extinction, undermining ecosystem functions and services essential to our own survival, the report says.

“Birds tell us about the health of our natural environment – ​​we ignore their messages at our peril,” says Patricia Zurita, BirdLife’s executive director.

‘Many parts of the world are already experiencing extreme wildfires, droughts, heat waves and floods, as human-transformed ecosystems struggle to adapt to climate change,’ the report states.

“While the COVID pandemic and the global cost of living crisis have undoubtedly diverted attention from the environmental agenda, the global community must remain focused on the biodiversity crisis.”

Despite the report’s dire warnings, there is reason for optimism. The ongoing conservation efforts are paying off. BirdLife notes that 726 globally threatened bird species have directly benefited from the work of the BirdLife Partnership.

In addition, between 21 and 32 bird species would have become extinct since 1993 without conservation efforts to save them.