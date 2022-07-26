A majority of parents with children between the ages of six months and five years do not plan to have their young child vaccinated against COVID-19, a rebuke to the controversial FDA and CDC decision to approve the injections earlier this year. approve.

According to an questionnaire by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), 56 percent of parents say they don’t want their child poked — 43 percent say they absolutely won’t, and 13 percent say they would only do it if necessary.

The most common reasons for the hesitation are concerns about side effects and lack of research and testing that went into the development and rollout of the jabs.

American’s general concern about the pandemic appears to be easing and the dreaded BA.5 summer wave may have already materialized. Daily infections caused by the virus have fallen 10 percent in the past week to 127,251 a day, while deaths have fallen 17 percent over that period to 440 a day.

The KFF Vaccine Monitor included 1,585 American parents. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in question were approved by health officials in late June.

The decision to make the recordings available by officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was criticized by some experts for not following the science and instead using the recordings for the sake of just made clarity available.

Many parents of young children seem to agree. A vast majority of American adults are self-vaccinated — and the CDC reports that about 90 percent have received at least one shot of the vaccine — but they may not be so excited to give their children the injections.

The survey shows that only seven percent of parents gave their child the injection, and ten percent said they planned to give them the injection right away.

The most popular response was parents saying they would “definitely not” give their child the jab, at 43 percent. Another 13 percent said they would only have their child vaccinated if there was some kind of requirement.

More than one in four parents replied that they would ‘wait and see’ before having their child vaccinated.

Vaccine hesitation rates actually rose as the shots were approved by regulators. In April, the last time KFF asked the question, only 38 percent of parents said they wouldn’t give their children the injection or would only do it when needed.

Parents who don’t want their child stung are predominantly Republican — 64 percent say they certainly won’t give them the chance compared to just 21 percent of Democrats — and have not vaccinated themselves, including 64 percent.

They seem to be most concerned about the lack of testing and research that has gone into the shots, with nearly one in five citing it as a reason they wouldn’t vaccinate their young child.

Many health experts mentioned similar concerns when the jabs were first approved in June.

dr. Vinay Prasad, an associate professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, has strongly criticized the data used to promote the vaccine and its efficacy in young children.

In a YouTube video, he pointed to a claim that the Moderna vaccine is 38 percent effective against the virus. He says that when the data was adjusted by the company to account for at-home testing — in some cases not properly recorded — the effectiveness dropped all the way to 27 percent.

He also said there is little data available to support the claim that Pfizer’s vaccine is 80 percent effective at preventing infection.

“We have to be honest about that,” he said.

dr. Marty Makary, a public health expert at Johns Hopkins University, wrote on Twitter, in response to the CDC’s approval of the shots:

A more honest announcement would have been, ‘We approved the infant and toddler vax based on very little data. While we believe it is safe in this population, the study sample size was too small to [conclusion] about safety. Note that studies have been done in children without natural immunity”

The KFF survey also found that 53 percent of parents believe the injection itself poses a greater risk to their children than the virus.

While the injection is considered safe and effective by officials around the world, children are at low risk from the virus.

The CDC revealed earlier this year that three in four U.S. minors are likely to have been infected with COVID-19 at some point in the past two years, the highest rate of any age group.

Despite this, they make up 0.1 percent of deaths recorded in America. They are also significantly less likely to experience significant symptoms from Covid.

The data also comes as it appears that the BA.5 outbreak, which many predicted would overwhelm the nation this summer, may not materialize.

The BA.5 variant is feared by health officials as the most transmissible version of the virus to emerge in the US to date.

It is also immune-evasive and can bypass the protection a person may have against a previous Covid infection. Experts believe that a person can be re-infected with BA.5 within weeks of recovering from another version of the Omicron variant.

This is a potentially worrying prospect that is changing the understanding of many of the pandemic.

BA.5 has grown rapidly in its prevalence across America and now accounts for four out of five cases in the US

While this has caused the number of cases to rise in recent weeks, experts are not panicking just yet.

“The good news here is our tools, our vaccines if you’re up to date, if you’ve been vaccinated recently…if you’re getting treatments, they continue to work very well,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, told ABC’s This Week last weekend.

“This is a concern, but we know how to handle it.”

He noted that people over the age of 50 — who are most at risk from the virus — should get their fourth vaccine dose if they haven’t already.

The injections, the second booster after the original two-dose schedule of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, were made available earlier this year in an effort to bolster protection for the most vulnerable to the virus.