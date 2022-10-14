Half of Britons think Liz Truss was right to sack Chancellor but just 14% optimistic of successor

As Liz Truss faces mounting anger from the Tories tonight, a quick YouGov poll has shown that half of Britons think they were right to fire former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng – but only 14 percent have confidence in replacement Jeremy Hunt.

The poll found that 49 percent of Britons think the Prime Minister was right to fire Kwasi Kwarteng, and 51 percent of those who voted Conservatives in the 2019 general election.

Overall, only 16 percent of Britons say the decision was the wrong one.

Despite the media briefings at 8am this morning that the Chancellor had the full support of the Prime Minister, Mr Kwarteng cut his trip to the US a day short of flying back to the UK, and was fired by Mrs Truss almost as soon as he returned to London.

Pressure on Liz Truss has been mounting for days to take action after markets were in turmoil over the chancellor’s unfunded mini-budget announcement.

In a big U-turn and remarkably short press conference this afternoon, Truss announced that the government has reversed its policy of scrapping the planned increase in corporate taxes from 19 percent to 25 percent in April 2023.

But she was on stage for only eight minutes, answering just four questions from the media before walking out of the room.

YouGov found that six in ten Britons support the corporate tax U-turn, with just 15 percent against.

Support for the U-turn is also high among 2019 conservative voters at 57 percent and about one in five are against it.

Almost immediately after Mr. Kwarteng was fired, it was announced that Jeremy Hunt would replace him as the new finance minister.

Former Foreign Secretary and two-time failed candidate for leadership, Mr Hunt, is making a shocking return as a ‘safe pair of hands’ to take over No11.

Two in five Britons think he will do poorly as chancellor, while only 14 percent expect him to do well.

But the polls showed that nearly half of the public don’t know. Although Mr Hunt is seen as a safe choice by some conservatives, he has not had leading roles in the cabinet for some time.

Even among 2019’s conservative voters, only one in five think Mr Hunt will do well.

After barely a month into her premiership, Ms Truss led a make-or-break press conference today to abandon plans to keep corporate taxes at 19p, rather than raising it to 25p in April.

She said she had made a “difficult” decision for “economic security” and “in the national interest”, but argued that her “mission” to cut taxes remained.

“We’ll get through this storm,” she said. “The mission remains the same.. but ultimately we have to ensure economic stability.”

Under fire from journalists, Ms Truss refused to apologize for “raveling” the Tories’ reputation – before abruptly walking away after eight minutes and just four questions.

She has come under fierce criticism from members of her own party after Mr Kwarteng’s resignation, when he followed her vision that she herself put in the Tory leadership contest.

In a letter, Mr Kwarteng confirmed he had been “asked to step aside” rather than quit – suggesting he still believes the tax cuts should continue. After being fired, the MP left No10 at the front door, smiling and waving to waiting media.

He wrote in a letter that he still supported “your vision” and “your government’s commitments”, adding that he believes its fiscal policy is the right plan. But commentators pointed out that he appears to have distanced himself from Ms. Truss.

Ms Truss responded by praising their “friendship” and “shared vision” and said he had “put the national interest first” by falling on his sword.

Despite leaving no doubt that he was not given a choice, Mr. Kwarteng said, “I deeply respect the decision you made today.”

A stunned cabinet source told MailOnline of the prospect of Mr Hunt taking over from No11: ‘I think my rationality barometer is broken.’

Chris Philp has also been ousted as chief finance secretary, following a string of gaffes, including tweeting that the pound strengthened during Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget speech – minutes before it crashed. He trades jobs with Paymaster General Edward Argar.

Mr Kwarteng becomes the second shortest-serving chancellor in modern British politics, behind only Iain Macleod – whose career was ended by his death after 30 days in office in 1970.

Since 2019, the UK has had four chancellors, including Nadhim Zahawi, who served the third-shortest term in office at 62 days during a short-lived reshuffle under Boris Johnson, and Sajid Javid who served 204 days – the fourth shortest term ever.

In the letter released this afternoon, Mr. Kwarteng confirmed that he had been fired by the Prime Minister.

He wrote: ‘You have asked me to step down as your chancellor. I have accepted.

“When you asked me to be your chancellor, I did so in the full realization that the situation we were facing was incredibly difficult, with global interest rates and energy prices rising. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was correct.

“As I’ve said so many times over the past few weeks, following the status quo just wasn’t an option. This country has been haunted by low growth rates and high taxes for too long – that has yet to change if this country is to succeed.

“The economic environment has changed rapidly since we drew up the Growth Plan on September 23. In response, we have responded to those events with the Bank of England and outstanding officials from the Treasury and I commend my officials for their dedication.

“As we move forward, it is important to emphasize your government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The medium-term budgetary plan is crucial in this and I look forward to supporting you and my successor in achieving that from the back seat.

‘We have been colleagues and friends for years. During that time I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your view is correct. It was an honor to be your first chancellor.

“Your success is the success of this country and I wish you the best.”

Downing Street will now wait anxiously to see if the prime minister has done enough to cling on, but the initial response has not been promising, with a former cabinet minister telling MailOnline that the prime minister had been “robotic” and the situation was much made worse.

‘What a mess. She has to go. After eight minutes… “I’m leaving, I don’t have to take this shit,” the MP said.

“She burned down the house and is the chief firefighter. She’s now going to run the country based on policies she completely screwed up in the leadership contest…why doesn’t she go with Kwasi under the bus?’

Tory veteran Christopher Chope, who toured broadcast studios yesterday to support Ms. Truss, complained tonight that the party is a “smile party” and says he is in a “state of despair and utter disbelief.”

Another formerly loyal lender, John Redwood, warned that Mrs. Truss has “a lot of work to do.”

Fellow Truss supporter, Chris Loder, expressed hope that the Prime Minister could continue, but admitted: “I get the feeling from the House of Representatives and some of its supporters that it is actually quite difficult at the moment.”

However, other MPs urged colleagues to “be calm”, saying it was “rushed” to replace Ms Truss or to call an early election.

And a senior conservative said the coming weeks will be crucial. They said, ‘She hasn’t settled things, but I think the appointment of Jeremy Hunt is smart. Her real challenge will be to last a few weeks. If she can keep it up after Christmas, she’ll be stabilized.’