<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nearly half of young adults in the UK now identify as naturists, according to a new poll, which also found that one in seven Britons participate in naturism every year.

The figure is significantly higher than the last major survey in 2011, which found that six percent of Britons enjoy undressing in their spare time, less than half this year.

Experts say it’s a hopeful sign for the future that younger people are tearing up “taboos” about nudity.

The largest survey of nudism ever to take place in the UK, conducted by Ipsos Mori, estimates that 6.75 million people engage in naturist activities, such as sunbathing in the nude and swimming without a costume.

Half of young adults in the UK now identify as naturists, according to a new poll by Ipsos Mori

Experts say poll is hopeful sign of future younger people tearing up ‘taboos’ about nudity

Nearly half of young British adults have participated in naturalistic activities such as skinny-dipping

The survey collected 2,500 responses from 16- to 75-year-olds

In total, about 2,500 people were surveyed, aged 16 to 75 years.

dr. Mark Bass, president of British Naturism, told The Guardian: “It turns out there’s a huge, hidden enthusiasm for nudist recreation. Attitudes to nudity are changing as taboos and stigmas are eroded.

“Modern society is suffering from a crisis of confidence in the body and more and more people are discovering the benefits that nudity brings to mental, emotional and physical health by allowing us to reclaim ownership of our identity.”

One possible reason for the huge jump in enthusiasm is the nature of this year’s survey: the first online and anonymously by participants.

Previous polls have taken place face-to-face on the doorstep, which could lead to lower reporting numbers.

While naturism is often understood as “something old retirees do,” Dr. To quote Bass, these new numbers show that the 16- to 24-year-olds are by far the most comfortable with nudity.

This is compared to just six percent of those between the ages of 45 and 75.

dr. Bass said, “Younger people are diving into it a lot more than their older ones have. That gives a lot of confidence in the future.’

Those who took part in the survey were asked if they engage in different activities while naked with anyone other than their partner or family.

These include swimming and sunbathing, as well as going to a naturist beach or visiting a club or resort where clothing is optional.

Skinny dipping was the most popular activity, with 21 percent of respondents saying they had done it.

Some young people are said to have adopted the trend after the lockdown, after hankering for the freedom of the open air.

British Naturism membership rose 2.5 percent during the pandemic. Since then, more than 15,000 people have attended his events across the country.