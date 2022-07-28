Half of Australians will experience technology-facilitated abuse in their lifetimes

Credit: Shutterstock



Technology-facilitated abuse is a form of interpersonal violence that uses mobile, online and/or digital technologies. It includes four main types of behavior:

Monitoring and control, such as keeping track of where the victim/relative is and who they are with Emotional abuse and threats, such as sending contempt or threatening the victim/survivor Harassment, such as sending offensive material or maintaining unwanted contact Sexual and image-based abuse, including sexual coercion and the unauthorized use or distribution of sexual images.

In an investigation of 4,562 adult Australians, we examined the prevalence, nature and harm of technology-facilitated abuse. It is the first nationally representative study of this nature. Our study included interviews with 20 adult victim survivors and 10 offenders.

How often is it?

We found that technology-facilitated abuse was very common. One in two (51%) Australian adults reported being abusive at least once in their lifetime.

The most common was controlling or controlling behavior (34%). Emotional abuse and threats of harm were also common (31%), as well as harassment (27%). A quarter of respondents had experienced sexual and image-based abuse at some point.

A majority of victims/survivors (62%) said the perpetrator was male. One in three (37%) said the perpetrator was a current or former intimate partner.

In terms of self-reported behavior, one in four Australian adults (23%) reported having been involved in technology-facilitated abuse at least once in their lifetime. Almost one in two offenders (48%) indicate that the victim/survivor is a (former) intimate partner.

What does the abuse look like?

Participants described different ways in which they experienced or committed abuse. This ranged from low-tech forms, such as threatening text messages, to more high-tech behavior, such as stealthily installing malicious spyware on a digital device. Victims/survivors described their online identities being hacked via social media profiles, emails and location services, and being tracked via apps and tracking devices.

For many victims/survivors who were abused by a partner, the violent behavior started during the relationship and escalated after the divorce. This abuse included perpetrators using their children’s digital devices to monitor and control them after the divorce.

Monitoring through technology would have facilitated personal stalking. It was also used for gaslighting and psychological abuse of victims/survivors. Several participants reported that perpetrators would hack into their technologies instead of contacting them directly, as the police were often unable to detect or prove this behavior.

One of the most common forms of harassment described was repetitive, unwanted contact: “There was constant harassment via text message […] The number of calls, there can be 30, 40, 50 calls per day.”

I called her about 150 times in, I don’t know, a two hour period […] It was probably to stress her out or something.

The harassment often took place across multiple channels and platforms, especially when the perpetrator was blocked on one platform. Many victims/survivors indicated that it was impossible to stop the unwanted contact, because perpetrators kept finding new ways to harass them.

Who is being mistreated?

Of those most likely to have been victimized, high rates were among sexually diverse populations. Nearly three in four (73%) of those who identified as LGB+ related at least one victim experience. Indigenous and First Nations people also reported high levels of victimization, with seven in ten (70%) respondents reporting at least one such experience. Rates were also high for respondents with disabilities: nearly three in five (57%) reported at least one such experience.

We did not have a sufficiently large sample of trans and gender diverse participants to compile reliable statistics. However, our interview data revealed that those who were not cis-gender experienced unique forms of technology-facilitated abuse. They were often targeted because of their gender identity.

The high victimization rate of minority groups can be attributed to their high use of communication technologies. Online spaces are a way to connect with communities, express their identities, seek help, and find a space you belong that may not be so easily accessible offline.

However, increased use of online spaces may increase exposure to technology-facilitated abuse. As Bronwyn Carlson found in relation to Indigenous Australians, positive use of online spaces may be “bounded by broader structural processes of homophobia, racism and misogyny.” Some forms of minority victimization can be interpreted within this broader social context of inequality and discrimination.

We also found some differences in abuse by gender. Women (40%) were more likely than men (32%) to experience abuse from a current or former intimate partner. Women were also more likely than men (28%; 19%) to experience repeated abuse by the same offender, feared the abuse (26%; 13%) and reported that the same abuser had tried to restrain them in other ways ( 33%; 25%).

Female victims/survivors also had higher psychological distress scores than male victims/survivors. This indicates higher levels of anxiety and depression.

What does it mean?

Overall, these results show that many Australians experience technology-facilitated abuse, which causes them great fear and anxiety. We must ensure that support and justice respond to a diversity of victims/survivors.

Technology-facilitated abuse certainly has gender-related dimensions. However, just focusing on gender is not enough to fully understand its prevalence, forms and effects.

This is not a unique form of abuse. Rather, it is a tactic that abusers use to attack the victim/survivors persistently and often anonymously.

There are some recent changes in improve responses and legal frameworks regarding technology-facilitated abuse in Australia. Our research suggests that more needs to be done. This applies not only to the law, but also to policy responses within organizations that may have to deal with reports of victimization or perpetration.

Ultimately, efforts to address technology-facilitated abuse must be integrated into our strategies for responding to and preventing all forms of violence, abuse and inequality.

