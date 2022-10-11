HALF of Earth's coral reefs will be permanently damaged by 2035 if temperatures continue to rise

On land, heat waves can be fatal to people and wildlife and can destroy crops and forests.

Unusually warm periods can also occur in the sea. These can last for weeks or months, kill kelp forests and corals, and have other significant impacts on marine ecosystems, fisheries and aquaculture industries.

Yet until recently, the formation, distribution and frequency of marine heat waves had received little research attention.

Long-term change

Climate change is warming ocean waters and causing shifts in the distribution and abundance of seaweed, coral, fish and other marine species. For example, tropical fish species are now commonly found in Sydney Harbour.

But these changes in ocean temperatures are not constant or smooth, and scientists have lacked the tools to define, synthesize, and understand the global patterns of marine heat waves and their biological impacts.

At a meeting in early 2015, we convened a group of scientists with expertise in atmospheric climatology, oceanography and ecology to form a Marine Heat Wave Working Group to develop a definition of the phenomenon: An extended period of unusually warm water in a particular place for that time of year. It is important that marine heat waves can occur at any time of the year, summer or winter.

Unusually warm spells can last for weeks or months, killing kelp forests and corals and having other significant impacts on marine ecosystems, fisheries and aquaculture industries worldwide (pictured)

With the definition in hand, we were finally able to analyze historical data to determine patterns in their occurrence.

Analysis of marine heat wave trends

Over the past century, marine heat waves have become longer and more frequent around the world. The number of marine heat wave days increased by 54 percent from 1925 to 2016, with an accelerating trend since 1982.

We collected more than 100 years of sea surface temperature data around the world from ship-based measurements, land station records and satellite observations and looked for changes in how often marine heat waves occurred and how long they lasted.

This graph shows an annual count of marine heat wave days from 1900 to 2016, as a global average.

We found that from 1925 to 1954 and 1987 to 2016, the frequency of heat waves increased by 34 percent and their duration grew by 17 percent.

These long-term trends can be explained by persistent increases in ocean temperatures. Given the likelihood of continued sea surface warming throughout the 21st century, we can expect to see more marine heat waves globally in the future, with implications for marine biodiversity.

‘The Blob’ effect

Numbers and statistics are informative, but here’s what it means underwater.

A marine ecosystem that had 30 days of extreme heat at the beginning of the 20th century may now experience 45 days of extreme heat. The added exposure can have detrimental effects on ecosystem health and the economic benefits, such as fisheries and aquaculture, derived from it.

A number of recent marine heat waves have done just that.

In 2011, a marine heat wave off Western Australia killed a kelp forest and replaced it with peat kelp. The ecosystem shift remained even after water temperatures returned to normal, signaling a long-term or perhaps even permanent change.

The same event led to widespread loss of salt marshes from the iconic Shark Bay area, with consequences for biodiversity including increased bacterial blooms, declines in blue crab, scallop and green turtle health, and reductions in the long-term carbon storage of these important habitats.

Examples of marine heat wave impacts on ecosystems and species. Coral bleaching and seagrass swell (top left and right). Mass mortality and changes in patterns of commercially important species (bottom left and right)

Similarly, a marine heat wave in the Gulf of Maine disrupted the lucrative lobster fishery in 2012. Warm waters in late spring allowed lobsters to move inshore earlier in the year than normal, leading to early landings and an unexpected and significant price drop.

Recently, a persistent area of ​​warm water in the North Pacific, called ‘The Blob’, remained for years (2014-2016) causing fishing closures, mass strandings of marine mammals and outbreaks of harmful algal blooms along the coast. It even changed major weather patterns in the Pacific Northwest.

As global ocean temperatures continue to rise and marine heat waves become more widespread, the marine ecosystems that many depend on for food, livelihoods and recreation will become increasingly less stable and predictable.

The climate change connection

Anthropogenic, that is, man-made, climate change is associated with some of these recent marine heat waves.

For example, human emissions of greenhouse gases made the 2016 marine heat wave in tropical Australia, which led to massive bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef, 53 times more likely to occur.

Even more dramatically, the 2015-16 marine heat wave in the Tasman Sea, which lasted more than eight months and disrupted Tasmania’s fishing and aquaculture industries, was over 300 times more likely thanks to anthropogenic climate change.

For researchers, the next step is to quantify future changes under different warming scenarios. How much more often will they occur? How much hotter do they get? And how long do they last?

Ultimately, researchers should develop forecasts for policy makers, managers and industry that can predict the future impacts of marine heat waves for weeks or months ahead. Having this information will help fisheries managers know when to open or close a fishery, aquaculture companies to plan harvest dates, and conservation managers to implement additional monitoring efforts.

Forecasts can help manage the risks, but ultimately we still need fast action to curb greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming. If not, marine ecosystems are set for an ever-increasing hammering from extreme ocean heat.

Source: Eric Oliver, assistant professor, Dalhousie University; Alistair Hobday, Senior Principal Research Scientist – Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO; Dan Smale, Marine Ecology Research Fellow, Marine Biological Association; Neil Holbrook, Professor, University of Tasmania; Thomas Wernberg, ARC Future Fellow in Marine Ecology, University of Western Australia in a piece for The conversation.