HALF of Britons are finding it ‘difficult’ to pay their energy bills

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nearly half of Britons are now struggling to pay energy bills, it was revealed today – as Kwasi Kwarteng prepares its ‘Emergency Budget’ tax cut.

According to research, 48 percent of adults find it “very or somewhat difficult” to pay for their energy costs.

The Office for National Statistics found that between August 31 and September 11, the proportion was three percentage points higher than two weeks earlier.

The grim signs came as the chancellor drafted the critical fiscal package, which will be unveiled next Friday after the Queen’s state funeral.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to roll back the increase in national insurance and could propose a cut in income taxes, in addition to scrapping a planned increase in corporate taxes.

However, it is unclear how quickly she will make the changes to revitalize the economy and ease the burden on families.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 48 ​​percent of adults find it “very or somewhat difficult” to pay their energy bills.

Kwasi Kwarteng Prepares To Unveil ‘Emergency Budget’ Tax Cut This Friday

Politics is largely at a standstill during the queen’s ten-day mourning period, which lasts until her state funeral Monday.

With Liz Truss expected to make a trip to New York next week, the government has minimal time left for the promised “tax event” before the celebratory conference season kicks off.

The UK economy’s predicament was underlined this week with figures showing GDP virtually ground to a halt in July, while inflation remains close to a 40-year high at 9.9 percent.

Households have already seen their energy costs rise 54 percent after the price cap for an average home rose to £1,971 in April.

The biweekly ONS survey of the cost of living found that consumers were more concerned about their regular spending.

It found that 82 percent of adults said they were “very or somewhat concerned about the rising cost of living” in the past two weeks, up from 81 percent two weeks earlier.

That was 74 percent when households first got the question in May.

About a quarter of adults — 26 percent — also said they can’t save as much as usual when asked about the current state of their household finances.

Last week, Ms. Truss announced long-awaited plans to tackle rising energy bills, freeze prices for two years and declare that she will boost domestic energy supplies.

That included lifting the fracking ban and new licenses for oil and gas in the North Sea, as well as boosting nuclear, wind and solar power.

Mr. Kwarteng will provide details on how the plan will be funded during the “tax event,” as well as delivering on the promises of Ms Truss’s Tory leadership campaign to cut taxes.

The chancellor could also confirm whether the cap on bankers’ bonuses will be removed – something he believes is necessary to help the city compete with other financial centers.

The House of Commons would go into conference recess on September 22.

The UK economy’s predicament was underlined this week with data showing GDP virtually ground to a halt in July

The Liberal Democrats have canceled their party conference, which is said to have collided with the Queen’s funeral.

Labor and the Conservatives will still hold their conferences, even though the annual events are likely to be quieter than usual.

Under the government’s ‘energy price guarantee’, the average household’s bills will not exceed £2,500 at any time in the next two years.

It will save a typical home about £1,000 from October 1, when the current consumer price cap was set to rise, according to official estimates.

Legislation is believed not to be necessary for the household price guarantee to take effect, although businesses are still awaiting details on additional support.