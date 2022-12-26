Half a ton of cocaine found in shipment of fruit trafficker in Brazil

It was considered a suspicious purchase: a quarter of a million dollars for 275 boxes of banana pulp from Brazil.
“Particularly when you can buy it in Queensland for a cheaper price,” said Australian Federal Police Senior Constable Anthony Challita. “He spent $8000 on the shipping fee. That is a lot of money to be used for fruit.”
When police began investigating Mark Rene De Hesselle, a 68-year-old greengrocer from the quiet northern Sydney suburb of Forestville, following a tip from the US Department of Homeland Security about a package due to arrive at Port Botany in September 2020, they were sure something was wrong.
The tip paid off: Inside the shipping container, apparently of fruit, was 552 kilograms of cocaine with a dazzling street value of $248 million that officers replaced with an inert substance in a few boxes, a “messy, smelly job.” “, according to Challita.
“The recipient of the package was Fruit Plus, checks revealed that De Hesselle was the director. We did a little more legwork and realized before the import that you shipped over $135,000 USD [about $250,000 at the time] in three transactions to the consignor,” he said.
With the drugs replaced, the surveillance of de Hesselle began. Detectives watched as he moved his shipment, which contained a small amount of banana pulp and what he thought was more than half a ton of cocaine, to a cold store, from where he began retrieving boxes of the pulped tropical fruit and taking them to his suburban house.
“We saw him cross the street into an empty store and fill his bin with banana pulp numerous times,” Challita said.
“On another occasion, he asked for a notice in Mosman and took it directly there. When we asked him why he threw away all this fruit for which he had paid a great deal of money, his excuse was that it was not up to his standards”.