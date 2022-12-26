Half a ton of cocaine found in shipment of fruit trafficker in Brazil

It was considered a suspicious purchase: a quarter of a million dollars for 275 boxes of banana pulp from Brazil.

“Particularly when you can buy it in Queensland for a cheaper price,” said Australian Federal Police Senior Constable Anthony Challita. “He spent $8000 on the shipping fee. That is a lot of money to be used for fruit.”

Mark De Hesselle is captured on CCTV removing a box of banana pulp from a freezer storage unit in 2020.

When police began investigating Mark Rene De Hesselle, a 68-year-old greengrocer from the quiet northern Sydney suburb of Forestville, following a tip from the US Department of Homeland Security about a package due to arrive at Port Botany in September 2020, they were sure something was wrong.

The tip paid off: Inside the shipping container, apparently of fruit, was 552 kilograms of cocaine with a dazzling street value of $248 million that officers replaced with an inert substance in a few boxes, a “messy, smelly job.” “, according to Challita.