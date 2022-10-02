Haiti reports cholera deaths for first time in 3 years

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Haiti’s government announced on Sunday that at least eight people have died of cholera, raising concerns about another potentially catastrophic epidemic like the one that broke out a decade ago, killing nearly 10,000 people .

The cases — the first cholera deaths reported in three years — came in a community called Dekayet in southern Port-au-Prince and in the gang-controlled Cite de Soleil slum, where thousands of people live in cramped, unsanitary conditions. .

“Cholera is something that can spread very, very quickly,” warned Laure Adrien, director general of the Haitian Ministry of Health.

Food or water contaminated with the cholera bacteria can lead to severe diarrhea and dehydration that can be fatal.

The United Nations said in a statement it is working with the Haitian government to “mount an emergency response to this potential outbreak,” stressing that health teams should be given safe access to areas where cases have been reported.

The deaths come as a lack of fuel and ongoing protests cut off the availability of basic services in Haiti, including medical care and clean water, which are essential to help fight cholera and keep patients alive.

Haiti’s most powerful gang still controls the entrance to a major fuel terminal in the capital Port-au-Prince, leading to fuel shortages and amid rising prices that have sparked widespread protests that have paralyzed the country for more than two weeks laid.

The lack of fuel and the increasing number of roadblocks have prevented water trucks from visiting neighborhoods to supply drinking water to those who can afford it. It has also prompted some companies to temporarily shut down their operations.

On Sunday, Caribbean Bottling Company said it could no longer produce or distribute drinking water because its diesel reserves were “completely depleted”, adding that the lack of such a vital resource would affect “all sectors of society”.

Adrien said health officials were trying to visit communities where cholera has been reported, but his office has also been hit by a lack of fuel as he called on people to block the gas terminal and stage protests to “have a conscience”.

“This is a real problem,” he said of how the country is virtually paralyzed. “We hope this won’t spread.”

Adrien noted that all the deceased could not reach a hospital in time.

Haitian Health Minister Alex Larsen said people have the right to protest but asked Haitians to allow drinking water supplies in neighborhoods closed by roadblocks and protests.

“There has been no water in these areas for a long time and people are not drinking treated water,” he said, adding that the number of cholera cases could rise again. “We’re asking people who can afford to add a little chlorine to the water.”

Haiti’s latest cholera epidemic has sickened more than 850,000 people in a country of more than 11 million, marking one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the preventable disease in recent history.

UN peacekeepers from Nepal have been blamed for the introduction of cholera into Haiti’s largest river in October 2010 by sewage. The UN has since acknowledged that it played a role in the epidemic and that it has not done enough to help fight it, but it has not specifically said that it introduced the disease.

Haiti would not have been declared cholera-free by the World Health Organization until it reached three consecutive years with no new cases.

____

Associated Press writer Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed.

PART: