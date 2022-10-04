Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – Daily life in Haiti began to spiral out of control last month, just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be abolished, causing prices to double.

Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then Haiti’s most powerful gang took a drastic step: they dug trenches to block access to the Caribbean country’s largest fuel terminal, vowing not to budge until Henry quits his job and prices for fuel and basic goods plummet.

The poorest country in the western hemisphere is gripped by an inflationary vice that is putting pressure on its citizens and exacerbating protests that have brought society to breaking point. Violence rages and make parents afraid to send their children to school; fuel and clean water are scarce; hospitals, banks and supermarkets are struggling to stay open.

The president of the neighboring Dominican Republic described the situation as a “low-intensity civil war.”

Life in Haiti is always extremely difficult, if not downright dysfunctional. But the magnitude of the current paralysis and despair is unprecedented. Since then, political instability has simmered the still unsolved murder of Haiti’s president last year; inflation rising by about 30% has only exacerbated the situation.

“If they don’t understand us, we’ll make them understand,” said Pierre Killick Cemelus, who was sweating as he struggled to keep up with thousands of other protesters marching at a recent demonstration.

The gang-blocked fuel depot has been unusable since Sept. 12, shutting down about 10 million gallons of diesel and gasoline and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene stored on the property. Many gas stations are closed and others are quickly running out of stock.

The lack of fuel recently forced hospitals to cut critical services and forced water supply companies to close their doors. Banks and supermarkets are also struggling to stay open due to dwindling fuel supplies — and exorbitant prices — making it nearly impossible for many workers to commute.

A gallon of gasoline costs $30 on the black market in Port-au-Prince and over $40 in rural areas. Desperate people walk for miles to get food and water because public transportation is extremely limited.

“Haiti is now in complete chaos,” said Alex Dupuy, a Haiti-born sociologist at Wesleyan University. “You have gangs that basically do whatever they want, wherever they want, whenever they want, with complete impunity because the police are unable to control them.”

Henry’s de facto government “doesn’t seem at all horrified by the chaos and probably benefits from it because it allows him to stay in power and extend the holding of new elections for as long as possible,” Dupuy said.

Gangs have exercised considerable power for a long time in Haiti, and their influence has only grown since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

Gangs control about 40% of Port-au-Prince, the UN estimates. They are fighting to control even more territory, killing hundreds of Haitians – including women and children – and displacing some 20,000 people from their homes in recent months. Kidnappings have increased.

Henry has pledged to hold elections as soon as it is safe to do so, in a speech read at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 24 that he “doesn’t want to stay in power any longer than necessary”.

“My country is going through a multidimensional crisis, the consequences of which threaten democracy and the foundations of the rule of law,” Henry said. He condemned widespread looting and violence and said those responsible “will have to answer to history and to the courts for their crimes.”

US President Joe Biden, who also spoke at the UN, said Haiti is facing “politically fueled gang violence and a massive human crisis”.

From 2004 to 2017, UN peacekeepers bolstered the country’s security and helped rebuild political institutions after a violent insurgency ousted former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. But for now, any foreign intervention in Haiti is off the table.

Local political leaders have rejected the suggestion of outside aid, noting that UN peacekeepers in Haiti have sexually abused children and sparked a cholera epidemic that killed nearly 10,000 people more than a decade ago.

The first round of protests in mid-September prompted France and Spain to close their embassies and banks in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Protesters attacked businesses, the homes of well-known politicians and even United Nations World Food Program warehouses, stealing millions of dollars worth of food and water.

The protests have grown ever since. Tens of thousands of people recently marched in Port-au-Prince and beyond, including the towns of Gonaives and Cap-Haïtien to the north. They waved green branches and chanted, “Ariel must go!”

Elementary school teacher Jean-Wilson Fabre recently joined a protest when he ducked down a side street to dodge a cloud of tear gas thrown by police trying to contain the crowd.

“He does nothing,” he said of the prime minister.

The 40-year-old father of two sons lamented the lack of food and water, the rise of kidnappings and the growing power of gangs: “No one is crazy enough to send their children to school in this situation. They will not be safe.”

Fabre is one of millions of parents who have refused to send their children to school, even as the government announced on October 3 that they are scheduled to return to the classroom in an effort to restore normalcy in an increasingly unstable situation.

Haiti’s courts are also set to reopen on October 3, but the country’s bar has rejected an invitation from the prime minister to discuss the matter days before, noting that gangs still occupy a large courthouse in Port-au-Prince, among other problems.

“It’s gotten worse under Ariel,” said Merlay Saint-Pierre, a 28-year-old unemployed mother of two boys who recently joined a protest wearing a T-shirt with a middle finger on it.

Hundreds of people have queued for hours every day to buy buckets of water. Vans cannot enter the neighborhoods due to roadblocks.

“I’m scared of this water,” said Lionel Simon, 22, who noted he would use it to wash clothes and add chlorine before drinking it.

At least Eight people have died of cholera in the past few days and dozens of others have been treated, according to local health officials who urged protesters and gang leaders to keep fuel and water flowing into neighborhoods.

But Simon wasn’t worried about cholera. His main concerns are gangs and an increase in young children carrying guns.

“We don’t know if life will return to normal,” he said. “If you die today, you don’t even know if you’ll make it to the morgue. You could be left on the street for dogs and animals to eat you. That’s how crazy the city has become.”

Dupuy, the Haitian expert, said it is unlikely that Henry would resign as there is no international pressure on him to do so. He was concerned that there is no clear solution as the situation escalates: “How much more boiling point could there be?”

