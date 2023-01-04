Hairy Biker Dave Myers says he’s ‘learning to live with cancer’

Hairy motorcyclist Dave Myers admitted he’s “learning to live with cancer” while giving a health update during treatment.

Dave, who made his diagnosis public in May, has opted not to publicly reveal the type of cancer he has, but has previously told his fans that he is undergoing chemotherapy.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, the chef, 64, told viewers he is ‘doing well’ and wants to fit filming around his treatment.

He said: ‘[The treatment] is still going on, but I’m doing pretty well, it’s like a lot of people, it’s something you learn to live with,” he said.

Dave, who has taken a film break since being diagnosed, returned to the BBC viewers’ screens on Tuesday evening for the new series Hairy Bikers Go Local.

Of the new series, he said, “It was an idea that came together that a lot of chefs don’t know what’s on their own doorstep.

“If you have great suppliers on your doorstep, they may not know.”

He continued: ‘So it’s kind of like speed dating, there are Michelin starred chefs, people who run pubs, and I’d say 80% of the time they don’t know.’

He added that he hoped filming would resume for new shows, but that it would have to “fit” with his treatment.

It comes after Dave made his highly anticipated return to television earlier this month when he appeared on the Saturday Kitchen party special with Si – amid his battle with cancer.

He said he had ‘had a rough year’ but it was ‘great to be back’ on TV – before poignantly adding: ‘There are times when I didn’t think I’d be here for Christmas’.

On the show he said, ‘It’s great to be back and what a way to celebrate Christmas here! I’m over the moon to be back. It’s great to be back, it’s been a tough year and I can’t pretend otherwise.

“Sometimes I didn’t think I’d be here for Christmas but I’ve had so much help and I have to thank the doctors and nurses in Birmingham who put me back together and the rehabilitation team who got me walking again.

And a shout out to nurse Marion for bringing me my chemotherapy cake – it was the best banana bread ever! But it’s great to be back. Si took care of me! The first time we were on Saturday Kitchen was 15 years ago!’

He looked happy and healthy on the show, where he wore a festive red vest and cooked up a storm while Si made coffee and hazelnut cake.

In October, Dave explained that his life will change completely when he is completely cancer free.

Speaking to The Guardian, he admitted the treatment was a “massive inconvenience” but said once he comes out the other side, “life will never be the same again.”

Dave told the publication, “I’ll feel I’ve made it when I get the all-clear on this goddamn cancer.” That’s going to be completely life-changing, life-affirming. And life will never be the same again.

Dave explained that he has now completed 14 sessions of chemotherapy, with six to go, saying, “A huge discomfort is the best way to describe it.”

He also explained why he hasn’t told his fans what kind of cancer he has: “Because everyone googles, everyone becomes an amateur doctor… And I don’t want to be judged yet.”

He announced in May that he was undergoing chemotherapy and would be taking some time off.

Dave revealed that he “hadn’t been so good lately” and “this year is a write-off”, reassuring fans that “the prognosis is OK”.

Speaking about his medical condition with his TV cooking partner Si, he said, “I might be a bald biker for a while… it’s just something I have to live with.”

Dave said, ‘Anyway Kingy, I have to be honest now, I haven’t been very good lately and I really need to get some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a little quiet for me.

“I’m not filming, some festivals I can’t go to, some are okay, but this year is a bit of a write-off for us.

“I’ve had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people would respect my privacy and just let me go and give Si and our team all the support they need. , that would be great. But look, the prognosis is good, it will be fine.’

He continued, “I just need to stop, take care of myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, smash books and be a happy person, so that’s where I am.”

“Maybe I’ll be a bald biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I actually look quite bald.”

Dave suffered from illness in the past after being diagnosed with a cyst in his brain in 1998, and later glaucoma, an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

The same year he was diagnosed with a cyst on his brain, Dave sadly lost his fiancée to cancer, previously describing 1998 as the worst year of his life.