Hairstylist reveals she glued her client’s EARS to the side of her head for her wedding day

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A bridal stylist has revealed how she glued back her client’s ears for her big day.

The stylist, who posts under the name MÍ Martins and is based in Montes Claros, Brazil, shared the bizarre trick on her social media.

A clip shows her applying the glue to the back of her client Lorraine’s ears and then holding it to her head.

The stylist, who posts under the name MÍ Martins and is based in Montes Claros, Brazil, shared the bizarre trick on her social media. Pictured, her client Lorraine before (left) and after

For her wedding in August, the gorgeous bride opted for a curly hairstyle that was pinned up and adorned with a dainty tiara.

But she reportedly wanted to get her ears glued back.

In the caption, Ms. Martins explained that Lorraine had decided to go for a high bun, but didn’t want her ears to show.

Lorraine’s hairstylist – who goes by MÍ Martins on Instagram – shared the bizarre trick on her social media

‘She has been using this gluing technique herself for a while,’ explains the hairdresser. “And today was no different.”

The clip on Ms Martins’ Instagram has been viewed more than 20.2 million times, with some comments calling the trick “madness” and “absurd.”

It has also amassed about 558,000 views and some 12,900 comments – most seem to be noticing their shock at the hack.

Ms Martins, who is based in Montes Claros, Brazil, showed how she applied the glue to the back of Lorraine’s ears and then held them to her head

One user wrote: ‘It can only be a joke, people are still promoting this stuff.’

Another added: ‘I would never hide anything from myself, even if it wasn’t perfect!

“Whatever it is, it’s a part of me… But of course I know it was there of free will, the person’s own will, so everyone is free to do whatever they want with themselves and their bodies. ‘

A third commenter even added a tip of his own, suggesting using Coca Cola to remove the glue after the wedding, and elsewhere one user suggested specialized stickers instead of glue.

Another poster added that “the hair was amazing.”