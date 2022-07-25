Hair removal expert Trish Coulton reveals the best ways to get rid of body hair

A hair removal expert has revealed the common mistakes people make when removing body hair — including the disgusting reason why you should avoid shaving.

Sydney-born Trish Coulton, who now runs Bondi Body in London, revealed that shaving can leave you covered with dead skin cells.

Exclusive to FEMAL, she added that waxing and depilatory creams can make the skin red – and that Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatments are the best way to get rid of hair.

“By shaving, you’re basically ‘mowing’ your hair and cutting it at the skin level, meaning most of us will feel the regrowth like stubble within 24 hours,” she explained.

‘The hair also grows back thicker and more robust, meaning those of us with thick, dark body hair will be extra visible.

“This quick fix isn’t great for those with sensitive or compromised skin either, as razors contain more bacteria than any personal aid.

“You’re basically spreading dead, rotten skin over your most intimate parts, and having a cut or cut from shaving can also cause inflammation and skin infections.”

‘A little test for you. If you take the back of your razor off and look behind the blade, you’ll see the dead skin buildup. You apply this all over your body every morning’.

However, Trish explained that shaving is the most common hair removal method because it’s “super fast” and “easy to make part of your routine.”

But Trish states that this is the “most maintenance method of body hair removal” because depending on the season or the growth rate of your hair, it can be almost daily.

“Most of us hate the feeling of stubble and even those who wax religiously also tend to break out the razor when wearing something on the skin.”

When shaving, Trish recommends always using a foam.

‘This will help lubricate the blade and skin and minimize rashes and razor burn.

“If you do have a cut or cut, blot the blood with a clean, dry tissue and air the area to help it clot a bit and stop the bleeding.

“Try not to get it wet or swim in the pool or sea for at least 24 hours and shower with an odorless and natural wash.”

What is an IPL device? An IPL device uses Intense Pulsed Light to stop hair growth and can be used once a week to remove full body hair on areas such as legs, body and face. They are most effective on light to medium skin tones, with hair ranging from dark blonde to black.

She also warns never to share blades on vacation or with friends, as infections can be transmitted this way, such as yeast infections and cystitis.

The expert also warned that waxing should not be done at home as it can cause bruising and blood blisters.

Waxing can only be done if the hair is long enough to be ‘trapped’ and pulled from the root and this can mean staying with hairy legs for up to a week.

‘Some people find waxing painful, but the good news is that with each treatment, the hair becomes much finer and the root much smaller, so you’re less aware of regrowth.

‘With waxing you don’t have the scratchy stubble that shaving gives. Hair grows in different directions, so it is always best to have it taken care of by a professional.

‘Mainly because they can get closer to the area to make sure it’s done right and two because your wax strips at home aren’t of a professional standard strength.

‘I regularly get clients with hair still on their legs, but also light bruises and blood blisters where the wax has gripped the skin and not the hair properly. It really is quite an achievement to do it yourself.

“Any redness after waxing, if you get it, will completely disappear overnight.

“But try not to go out in the sun with freshly waxed legs and be sure to give them at least 24 hours after your appointment to settle in.”

Trish also warned against using depilatory creams, as they melt the hair down to the skin level, but don’t touch the root.

Unlike waxing, at-home IPL devices are “just as effective” as going to the salon, Trish said.

‘Some people react to depilatory creams or find them clumsy and smelly. You also need to time them to perfection. Too little time left and they don’t work and too long, they can cause burns or skin reactions.

‘Most are highly chemical based, so not good for your genitals.

‘Like a toss-up between cream and a razor, shaving would be less time consuming and better for you.

Instead, Trish advocates using an IPL to “zap away your body hair.”

“Just zapping your body hair for a few weeks will permanently reduce the hair,” she said.

“It works by the laser light that goes through your hair to the root and kills it effectively.

“It’s the best and most effective way to reduce your hair and once you’ve spent time cutting the hair, maintenance for your entire body, legs, armpits and bikini area is only 15-20 minutes a month. Just enough time to watch your favorite soap.’

“Although it’s an initial investment, it’s just a one-time fee, about a quarter of the price of an entire salon course, the price of five waxes and the price of razors for a year.

Trish’s own IPL device retails for £199 (AU$344).

‘It only takes a few weeks for your bikini line and armpit hair to be reduced, 12 weeks for your leg hair.

‘The downside is that IPL only works on people with darker hair tones compared to their skin tone and not on red hair, natural white blond or dark-skinned people.

“This is because the laser needs the darker shade of hair to adhere to.”

‘Using the IPL is pain free, it can be a little uncomfortable the first time you use it, almost like a little zap that jolts you with the light instead of feeling it.

“But there are multiple settings, so start with the lower setting and increase it as you get used to it.

This method means you can go about your daily life without worrying about spider hair or underarm accidents and is also great for those suffering from PCOS or skin problems such as eczema or psoriasis because you can actually wax or wax the actual skin as you would. to shave.

“Although you should always do a patch test first and if you have excessive skin problems, check with your doctor when in doubt.”