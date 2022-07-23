Hailey Bieber wins battle to call skincare line Rhode after clothing company sought to block its use

Hailey Bieber has legally won the right to name her skincare company Rhode.

TMZ reported that the 25-year-old model and influencer triumphed after being sued for trademark infringement by a clothing company also called Rhode.

The founders of the eight-year-old company, which was founded in New York but based in Los Angeles, argued that it would be confusing for the public to have two companies with the same name.

Celebrities like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Khloé Kardashian, Busy Philipps, Jamie Chung, Whitney Port, Zoey Deutch and many others have worn their designs. The company recently launched a collection of household items on their site, shoprhode.com.

The main concern seemed to be that while Hailey was currently focused on skin care, she had also filed for a Rhode trademark for clothing.

Hailey and her team argued in court that they focused solely on skin care and not clothing, eliminating the confusion.

A federal judge agreed, rejecting the clothing company’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the cover model from using the name.

Rhode Skin launched on June 15, which has been announced as affordable and cruelty-free.

On Friday, the entrepreneur released a documentary about the establishment of the company on YouTube.

The film had been used as evidence in the case after the clothing designers wanted it to be kept on a shelf.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, the influencer explained, “I’ve always known I wanted to create a brand around the name Rhode and create this world of Rhode.”

‘Rhode is my middle name, it’s my mother’s middle name. To me it always sounded like it was flowing so beautifully.’