Hailey Bieber wears a black leather jacket and sunglasses as she shows off her LA street style

Hailey Bieber was the epitome of effortless fall fashion when she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The 25-year-old supermodel and entrepreneur wore an oversized black leather bomber jacket with drawstring sweatpants.

Ms. Bieber paired the look with slim black Oliver Peoples sunglasses from the brand’s collaboration with Fai Khadra.

Hailey’s stripped-down look coordinated nicely with her glossy black manicure and she accentuated the look with black sneakers.

Her luscious brunette hair was parted in the middle with the front strands behind her ears.

Beneath her trendy ‘dad-style’ outer layer, she teased a bit of her tight tummy in a black crop top.

And beneath her sleek hues, the runway flaunted a face of bright makeup, complete with a glossy lip.

Also on Sunday, Bieber took to Instagram to engage her 48.4 million followers in a carousel of images from the day before.

She was glamorous in a coral halterneck dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

The structured frock had a ruffled design that stretched diagonally across the look with a built-in push-up bust.

The model showed off her perky cleavage in the look, which featured a plunging neckline.

Hailey’s stunning look was for the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala for the benefit of F*** Cancer, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

She raised her frame in a pair of naked Giuseppe Zanotti heels and adorned them with a pair of Tiffany & Co diamond earrings.

Her hair was pulled back tightly with a precise middle part as she formed the locks at the back of her head into a neat bun.

The Rhode Skincare founder used a simple caption for the post, writing “October 1” with a leaves emoji.

Bieber’s gorgeous look was complemented by flattering dewy makeup that brought out her already gorgeous face.

She posed from a James Turrell circle glass installation and flaunted shimmering bronze eyeshadow.

Her cheeks were tanned, highlighting her high cheekbones and she completed the look with a moisturizing plum lip stain.