Hailey Bieber teases her toned stomach in a crop top and blazer as she displays her effortless style

Hailey Bieber looked ahead at fashion from head to toe when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 25-year-old supermodel bared her toned stomach in a white crop top and patterned blazer while on the move.

Justin Bieber’s wife paired the look with low-slung pants with long zippers on the sides.

The black and white outfit was completed with a pair of thick black leather loafers from Dries Van Noten.

Hailey’s oversized statement blazer with a houndstooth pattern was by Guy Laroche Paris and by stylist Dani Michelle.

The beauty was complemented by her favorite sunglasses – a pair of black oval Balenciaga shades.

In her ears she wore large square gold ribbed earrings that lifted her look with a touch of elegance.

The entrepreneur smoothed her dark brown hair into a tight, sophisticated bun in the center of her head.

Her locks were separated by a sleek and precise center part, and the style allowed her to show off her earrings.

Mrs. Bieber drew attention as she slung a small black leather handbag over her shoulder.

She walked confidently, casually slipping her hands into the pockets of her pants.

Hailey, the niece of actor Alec Baldwin, wore a full face of makeup under her classy shades.

The founder of Rhode Skincare showed off her clear complexion and accentuated it with a hint of soft blush.

Her full brows were carefully brushed upwards, creating the perfect frame for her flawless face.

On her lips she wore a soft brown-pink color with a glossy finish.

Hailey’s iconic fashion sense has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by her recent collaboration with WARDROBE.NYC.

The multihyphenate has teamed up with the brand to create a collection, featuring basic looks designed to reflect her signature style.

She announced the partnership last week by sharing a series of photos of herself in the clothes, accompanied by an explanatory caption to her 48.1 million Instagram followers.

Bieber wrote: ‘Hailey Bieber x @wardrobe.nyc IS FINALLY HEREEEE!!! 2 years in the making with @christinecentenera and @josh_goot.

‘These pieces are what my idea of ​​the perfect essentials are this fall/winter and any season in between can be your regular staple. I hope you all love them as much as I do.”