Hailey Bieber stunned in a deep coral midi dress at a charity gala in Santa Monica

Hailey Bieber attended the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala in support of F*** Cancer, held Saturday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The 25-year-old model dresses to impress at the charity event in a deep-cut coral red midi dress with a halter neckline and ruffles.

The influencer raised her frame in a pair of nude heels and adorned them with a dazzling pair of earrings.

The beauty slathered her long blonde locks back into a chic makeup, revealing a radiant palette of makeup, including a bold purple lipstick and rosy blush cheeks.

Hailey was all smiles as she posed for photos alongside Yael Cohen, 35, who is the co-founder of F*** Cancer.

Yael cut a glamorous figure in a khaki one-shoulder maxi dress with a thigh-high split.

The appearance comes after Hailey went out for coffee with her husband Justin Bieber on Friday.

Hailey and the 28-year-old hitmaker stayed close by for most of their outing, and the happy couple made it a point to hold hands as they strolled down one of the city’s streets.

The couple’s coffee session took place just days after the social media personality’s bombshell podcast interview, in which she recounted her sex life with Justin and also shared that she had spoken to her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Hailey was on Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Bieber candidly discussed her sex life with her husband Justin, who is already four years old, and revealed that they prefer to make love at night.

‘But I do like the morning’ [sex] too,” the star confessed. “I really like doggy style.”

However, trios would “not work” for Hailey and the Canadian, even though she admitted the idea “sounds a lot of fun and exciting.”

She also said her conversation with Gomez was about “respect.” It’s all love.’

The influencer went on to say that she felt there was a “personal drama” between them.

The social media personality added: “She owes me nothing. Neither of us owe anything but respect. I have a lot of respect for her, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.’

Hailey then spoke about his engagement to Justin, just months after he broke up with Gomez in March 2018.

“Everyone on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect. [That] has brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is,” she said.

The Only Murders In The Building star then took to her TikTok account on Thursday to speak about the response the entrepreneur received after the interview’s release.

Gomez criticized those who had chastised Hailey for her behavior, voicing E! News that their actions were “disgusting and disgusting.”

The artist then said that “no one should be spoken to in the way I have seen.”

She concluded by saying: ‘I hope you understand that this is much bigger than anything else’