Hailey Bieber slammed for ‘appropriating’ viral ‘brownie glazed lips’ trend on TikTok

Hailey Bieber has been accused of “cultural appropriation” after sharing a TikTok video featuring a beauty combination of brown lip liner and clear gloss that she has dubbed “brownie glazed lips.”

The 25-year-old model was quickly credited with starting a new beauty trend by media and social media fans, sparking anger among people of color who were quick to point out that the beauty look is actually popular with black, brown, and Latina women. since the 90s.

Furious beauty aficionados took to social media to call out the fashion star for usurping the makeup technique by failing to mention the source of inspiration for the look.

Hailey Bieber has been accused of cultural appropriation online after coining the term ‘brownie glazed lips’ to describe her viral beauty trend

Fans highlighted the fact that the combination of brown lip liner and clear gloss has long been favored by women with darker skin tones in the decades before Hailey’s TikTok video

Hailey, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, started trending for the “brownie glazed lips” after she posted a TikTok video on August 22 demonstrating how to create the look while hooking up her skincare line, Rhode Skin.

“The lip combo vibe I’m feeling for fall @rhode skin,” she wrote in the caption.

The next day, she posted another clip showing the results of mixing brown lip liner with a clear glossy lip treatment, as she said, “Ready for all the fall stuff, including brownie glazed lips.”

The name was clearly a nod to her “glazed donut aesthetic” and the main message behind her skincare line.

Many were quick to point out that the beauty look has been popular with black, brown, and Latina women since the 90s.

When fans of the model began to praise the star for creating the “new” lip trend for the fall season, women of color began to share their frustrations over the look attributed to Hailey.

WHAT IS CULTURAL APPLICATION? Cultural appropriation in its simplest form is when someone adopts something from a culture that is not their own. This can be a hairstyle or a manner of speaking. The Everyday Feminism website says: ‘Unlike cultural exchange, which involves reciprocal exchange, appropriation refers to a “special power dynamic in which members of a dominant culture derive elements from a culture of people who have been systematically oppressed by that dominant group.”‘

Many pointed out that the the use of brown lip liner and clear gloss has long been favored by women with darker skin tones, meaning it was wrong to rename it or attribute the beauty trend to Hailey.

One furious Twitter user wrote: ““the Hailey Bieber brownie glazed lips trend” YOU ARE THE SAME LIP COMBO THAT HAS DONE EVERY BROWN GIRL OF ALL KINDS OF BROWN SINCE BIRTH OF CHRIST.

Another added: ‘Icry because she took a lip combo that black and latina women have been wearing since the 90s and called it “brownie glazed lips” to make it sound cute lol like if you’re trying to trend something then you can at least give it credit from where you find the inspo’.

‘the fact that Hailey Bieber just wore a brown lip liner and clear gloss and the white girls go crazy for it… honey, Latinas and black women were hip, but you called us a ghetto for it… #woc,’ a beauty lover mention.

One of them said ‘white ppl calling brown lip liner with clear gloss Hailey Bieber lips or brownie glazed lips… Hailey did nothing!! black and Hispanic women have done this combo way before.”

Another commented: ““Hailey’s Brownie Glazed Lips” and it’s literally just brown liner + gloss that black and latina women have been doing for years.”

Not that you’re saying Hailey Bieber ‘brownie glazed lips’ is starting a trend during Spanish Heritage Month,’ wrote another.

The model started to become a trend over the weekend as more and more women of color began to share their frustrations with the look attributed to her.

Others also highlighted the fact that the brand of the technique “brownie glazed lips” was seen as problematic, as the video was created to help sell Bieber’s products, meaning she took advantage in part of a trend created by women of color. – a controversial topic within beauty.

One social media user wrote: ‘It’s so exhausting to see Hailey Bieber being made for the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ and ‘brownie glazed lips’ just like black and brown women. .

Another added: ‘White girls on tiktok wearing earrings and a slick bun and calling it ‘clean girl aesthetic’ as if that look hadn’t been a staple for black and Latina women???’

DailyMail.com has reached out to Hailey Bieber’s representatives for comment.

In 2019, the model was called out on social media after being accused of blackfishing after showing off her dark tan on Instagram

Fans disagreed with the star – who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya – for showing a much darker tan – pictured in 2022

It is not the first time the model has been called out on social media after she was accused of blackfishing in 2019.

Fans disagreed with the star – who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya – for being extremely dark brown, with some claiming the star was “blackfishing.”

One wrote: ‘So you tell me a girl @haileybieber that light can be that dark color after only a week at the beach while I am darker than her and spend all summer on the beach but still I get not that brown girl, that’s certainly not sun-drenched.’

Another commented: ‘Blackfishing is nothing new to Ms Hailey Bieber, when people scold her for imitating her tan or for looking too dark (almost black) she always plays the I am Brazilian card even if she comes from a 100% white family. ‘

Earlier this year, Hailey won a legal battle to name her skincare company Rhode after a clothing company of the same name was sued to stop her from using the name.

The founders of the Rhode clothing line were concerned about the confusion in the market, especially after Hailey filed a trademark for her skincare and also a clothing line

The founders also claim that Hailey’s Rhode logo is similar to their minimalist logo

Meanwhile, the influencer faced legal issues earlier this year after being sued for trademark infringement by a clothing company also called Rhode.

Founded in New York but based in Los Angeles, the founders of the eight-year-old company argued that it would be confusing for the public to have two companies with the same name.

Celebrities like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Khloé Kardashian, Busy Philipps, Jamie Chung, Whitney Port, Zoey Deutch and many others have worn their designs. The company recently launched a collection of homewares on their site, shoprhode.com.

In the court files, the clothing company alleges Hailey tried to buy its Rhode trademark, but the brand’s owners, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, refused to sell.

The company claimed that Hailey’s minimalist Rhode logo resembles the design.

In the court files, the clothing company alleges that Hailey tried to buy the Rhode trademark of it, but the owners of the brand, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, refused to sell it.

Their main concern, however, seemed to be that while Hailey was currently focused on skincare, she had also filed for a Rhode trademark for clothing.

Hailey and her team argued in court that they focused solely on skin care and not clothing, eliminating the confusion.

A federal judge agreed, rejecting the clothing company’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the cover model from using the name.

Rhode Skin launched on June 15, which has been announced as affordable and cruelty-free.