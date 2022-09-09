Hailey Bieber sizzles as she shows off her sensational figure in a TINY Victoria’s Secret bikini

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hailey Bieber absolutely stuns in a sizzling new campaign for Victoria’s Secret Swim.

Hailey, 25, shows off her sensational figure in a bright blue thong bikini in a series of sassy images.

The wife of pop star Justin Bieber, 28, plays with her hair and shows off her washboard abs in the new shots, which were shared with fans on Thursday.

So hot she needs to cool down! Hailey Bieber splashes in a new campaign for Victoria’s Secret Swim, in a bright blue thong bikini

Her brightly colored two-piece bottom had a halter-neck bikini top with a slit over the bust and buttoned bottoms.

Hailey shows off a deep golden tan in the sassy images as she poses by a pool and relaxes on a tanning bed.

Her long, dark locks fall over her shoulders and her look is complete with natural looking makeup and a glossy nude lip.

Turning the heat up: Hailey shows off a deep golden tan in the sassy footage as she poses by a pool and relaxes on a sunbed

Hailey also shows off her small tattoos, including a ‘baby’ ink on her left hip.

“These may be the last sunsets of summer, but there’s still time to take that journey in new swimming styles and colors,” the post read.

The founder of Rhode skincare has previously posed for the brand and modeled its lingerie designs.

The stunner has told before Elle magazine that she eats incredibly clean and has a salad for lunch most days.

How she does it: The stunner has previously told Elle Magazine that she eats incredibly clean most days and has a salad for lunch

“On a typical day, breakfast usually consists of eggs or oatmeal, some kind of healthy protein or a smoothie,” Hailey said.

Lunch is usually salad, fish, grilled vegetables, or maybe a sandwich… I love a good kale Caesar salad [but with] no croutons.’

She added: ‘Dinner is usually a bit along the same lines [as lunch]; some kind of vegetable, or pasta, such as gluten-free pasta.’

She also attributes her toned figure to Pilates and even Hot Pilates.

“I really like hot Pilates… It’s 45 to 50 minutes of sweating and I come out like a soggy tomato,” Hailey said. Vogue Australia.

“I used to be a dancer, so the reason I like Pilates is because it has the same body strength.”