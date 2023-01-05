Hailey Bieber shows off her underwear in a sheer mini dress as she joins husband Justin for dinner

Hailey Bieber showed off her underwear in a semi-sheer mini dress when she went out for dinner with husband Justin in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

The model, 26, was stunned by the sassy all-black ensemble she paired with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

Justin, 28, opted for a much more casual look when the couple left Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after celebrating their friend Lauren Perez’s birthday.

Racy: Hailey Bieber, 28, flashed her underwear in a semi-sheer minidress as she went out for dinner with husband Justin in Santa Monica on Wednesday

Hailey wore an oversized leather trench coat and carried a small baguette handbag to complete her look.

She styled her hair in a tight high bun and opted for a radiant makeup palette, with a subtle lip gloss.

Justin wore a hoodie with baggy flame-decorated basketball shorts and Nike sneakers.

It comes after Hailey went on a luxury ski trip over the weekend with husband Justin and her girlfriends Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Among the images shared on Instagram, the model wore a backless dress with thong design as she partied on New Year’s Eve, as well as a loved-up photo with Justin on the slopes.

Hailey was dressed to the nines as she partied with the Jenner sisters to ring in the New Year.

With the tight number on, the star beamed as she posed with her back to the camera in a sultry photo.

In another, Hailey wrapped her arms around Justin as she sat on his lap on the snowy mountain.

Hailey wrapped up warmly in a North Face jacket, beanie and ski pants for the slopes and seemed to be having the time of her life on the New Year’s trip.