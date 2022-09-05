Hailey Bieber shows off her toned abs in a yellow crop top in a sexy bathroom mirror selfie

<!–

Hailey Bieber showed off her incredibly toned tummy as she rocked a yellow crop top and green cargo pants in a sexy bathroom mirror photo Monday.

While visiting Brazil, the homeland of her mother Kennya Baldwin, the 25-year-old model was the image of relaxation as she pursed her plump lips in a new selfie.

‘I love you, Brazil ✨’, she wrote in a slideshow with snapshots from her last vacation. ‘I’ll be back soon, I promise ✨.’

The first image shows superstar Justin Bieber’s wife running her hands through her wavy light brown hair while rocking two gold belly chains.

She completed her chic ensemble with designer sunglasses, several bracelets and a pair of small earrings.

Another photo of the founder of Rhode showed the beauty six feet tall, sitting in a bathtub while sipping a can of Guaraná Antarctica.

As she sipped her soda, the star showed off the ornate tattoos on her hands, including tiny black dots and one of a tiny star.

In addition, Hailey posted images of some of the food she indulged in during her trip.

Over the weekend, her husband headlined the first weekend of the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil.

Earlier in the summer, Bieber canceled some of his North American shows and performances scheduled for late June and early July.

It would be revealed on his Instagram page that the cancellations were due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis.

“For those frustrated with my cancellations of the following shows, I’m just physically unable to do them,” Bieber said on Instagram. “There’s complete paralysis on this side of my face.”