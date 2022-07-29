Hailey Bieber shows off her eye-catching form while wearing a nearly all-white outfit in NYC

Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving a photo shoot in New York City on Thursday.

The 25-year-old fashion model showed off her very muscular figure while wearing a physically revealing outfit.

The blonde bombshell recently launched her own skincare line and spends much of her time promoting her new brand.

Bieber wore an almost all-white outfit with a sleeveless top, which showed a small part of her tight tummy.

The social media personality also rocked a matching skirt that showed off her sculpted legs and thighs.

Justin Bieber’s wife wore a set of Nike tricolor sneakers and held a pair of bags over her shoulders.

She wore stylish sunglasses and her beautiful dark brown hair fell down her back like a waterfall.

Bieber shared a short video of herself on her Instagram Story on Friday.

In the clip, the influencer notably added a filter to give himself both horns and a nosebleed.

She wore an oversized white shirt and a pair of earrings during the shooting of the video.

The influencer also sent a personal message to her fans: “So this is my Friday, and you?”

Bieber’s outing took place just a few weeks after she launched a skincare line called Rhode.

The influencer’s company initially offered a small range of products, including a restorative cream and a set of lip treatments.

The social media powerhouse started working on her brand several years ago, taking online dermatology courses during the development process.

She previously ran into legal problems with the name of the company, although it was recently decided that she can continue to promote her line under the current name for the time being.

Bieber talked about working on Rhode’s products during an interview with To temptwhere she noted that she was heavily invested in the process of developing her offerings.

“If there was something that was even the tiniest bit off I wouldn’t approve of it because I don’t want to mess with this brand,” she said.

The influencer went on to say that she turned to several professionals for help prior to the release of her company’s products.

“We called in a dermatologist, we consulted a cosmetic chemist…I’ve had conversations with many people who are very influential and knowledgeable in skin care,” she said.