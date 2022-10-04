Hailey Bieber shows off her enviable waistline and abs in a baby tee and low-rise sweatpants in LA

<!–

Hailey Bieber was all about being comfy and cute while grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The businesswoman and model, 25, wore a cropped baby gray t-shirt and slacks, showing off her hourglass waist.

Ms. Bieber kept herself unobtrusive in a black disposable mask and sleek black shades while on the move.

The crew-neck tee hugged the stylish influencer’s torso and she draped a black tote bag over her shoulder.

Hailey pulled her shiny brunette locks back into an imperfect bun at the center of her head and styled in a center section.

She wore tiny gold earrings and wore her huge, glittering wedding ring from husband Justin Bieber.

Bieber, formally Baldwin, wore a glassy black nail polish on her perfectly manicured fingernails.

They matched her impeccable pedicure, which she showed in a trendy pair of platform sandals with chunky black straps and white soles.

The YouTuber’s Pilates-tinged abs were on full display in her loose-fitting sweatpants, which had a drawstring waistband that sat on her hips.

She seemed to go makeup-free under her protective mask, which covered her nose and mouth.

The outing comes after Hailey returned from the Forbes Under 30 Summit, which was held in Detroit on Monday.

Bieber was there as the founder and creative director of her skincare line Rhode, branded after her middle name.

For the star-studded event — also attended by Megan Thee Stallion — the fashionista donned a gorgeous Vera Wang two-piece suit.

It featured a gray and black plaid blazer with extended sleeves and a matching dress with a plunging neckline.

She rounded out the look with a pair of chunky, bold black leather platform boots from Versace.

Hailey discussed the genesis of her brand when she said, “I’ve always been very obsessed with skincare. It’s something I’ve always loved and am passionate about.”

She noted that when faced with downtime during the pandemic, she jumped at the opportunity to “pursue that vision” to start her own company.

“I think coming from the modeling industry and that world of editing, the way it’s helped me the most is being around so many other great creative people,” the entrepreneur said of what helped her during her journey in business.