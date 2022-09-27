Hailey Bieber shows off her endless legs at the Yves Saint Laurent show during PFW

Hailey Bieber showed off her endless legs at the star-studded Yves Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old model looked as stylish as ever in a bubblegum miniskirt as she took a front row seat at the lavish event at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

She radiated confidence for the outing that comes after she revealed she will discuss whether she “stole” her husband Justin from Selena Gomez.

Hailey paired the thigh-skimming number with a matching textured jacket with puff sleeves and gold buttons.

She increased her height with a pair of patent black heels and carried a YSL shoulder bag.

Her dark brown locks were styled straight and she opted for a bronze eyeshadow with a nude lipstick to complete her look.

Hailey’s outing comes after she revealed that fans will learn her side of the story on the Call Her Daddy podcast to air Wednesday, as she addresses claims she “stole” her husband Justin from his ex Selena.

In an excerpt from the interview shared on social media on Monday, the Rhode Beauty founder is asked if there was a crossover between her and the singer.

“This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this before,” the model responded. “A lot of the perpetuation and hatred comes from ‘Oh, you stole it.'”

The conversation about Justin and Selena started when host Alex Cooper said the audience was “obsessed” with Justin’s relationship with the singer.

Then the host asked outright, “Have you ever been romantically involved with Justin at the same time as?” [Selena]?’

Hailey said she finally wanted to address the claims that she stole Justin from Selena.

“It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there is a truth,” she explained. She didn’t share what the truth was, but she will on Wednesday.

