Hailey Bieber shows off enviably trim midriff as she prances around in her underwear

Hailey Bieber showed off her enviably slender midriff as she hopped around in her underwear for Instagram this week.

Justin Bieber’s 25-year-old wife caused a storm in an artfully grainy retro-chic video to complement her Rhode skincare line.

She modeled a simple white crop top with her undergarments, showing off her impressively slender frame to the fullest.

In a charming touch, Alec Baldwin’s niece tops off the look with a wintery pair of chunky striped socks for her latest Instagram offering.

Hailey, whose middle name is Rhode, shot the camera her best smoldering supermodel stare as she caused a storm for her brand.

Her evocative montage was posted on the Rhode Instagram page, with a caption touting the company as “a line of curated skincare essentials.”

The post added, “Each formula is made with intentional, high-quality ingredients at effective levels that nourish your skin barrier, provide an instant dewy glow, and improve the look and feel of skin over time.”

Justin recently returned to the stage after having to cancel a string of summer shows when he suffered from a shingles complication, Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The illness left Justin with temporary facial paralysis which he showed on Instagram in June as he apologetically explained why he had to cancel the concerts.

By the end of July, however, he had recovered enough to make his big return to the stage on July 31 at Italy’s outdoor Lucca Summer Festival.

Hailey and Justin had an impromptu wedding at the New York courthouse in 2018, followed by a full Christian ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

“He’s still the person I want to rush back to. I may fly somewhere to get a job done, but I can’t wait to get back and hang out,” Hailey wrote recently in the September icon issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“And I feel like that’s because of the effort put in on both sides. At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work.”

She noted that “ultimately, when kids come into the picture, that’s going to be a whole different season to navigate how to make that work.”

Hailey also shed light on how they coped with their health crises, including Justin’s facial paralysis and the mini-stroke Hailey suffered in March.

‘You’re not going to figure things out and get married, but get married and figure things out. I just think life is constantly changing,” explained the devout Christian.

Day by day, week by week, year by year. I think a perfect example of that over the past six months is that we’ve both had very serious health problems,” she said.

“You gotta figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say, “for better or worse.” As if that’s real!”’