Hailey Bieber showcases her flawless physique while making the most of her ‘selfcare sunday’

Hailey Bieber shared several promotional photos for her skincare brand Rhode on her official Instagram account on Sunday.

The 25-year-old influencer appeared to be enjoying her self-care Sunday and showed the effectiveness of her offering in three of the shots.

The social media personality launched her business last June and can be seen in several promotional photos.

Showing off: Hailey Bieber shared several promotional photos for her skincare brand Rhode on her official Instagram account on Sunday

In her full-body shot, Bieber wore a white crop top that showed off her chiseled stomach and arms.

The influencer also rocked a set of light blue running shorts that exposed her toned thighs and legs.

The model wore a pair of rings and wore a pair of athletic sneakers.

Her voluminous dark brown locks continued to flow freely, falling down her back like a waterfall.

There she is: the 25-year-old influencer seemed to be enjoying her ‘self-care Sunday’ and showed the effectiveness of her offer in three of the shots

Bieber also shared a black and white photo of herself on her Instagram story.

The entrepreneur wore an oversized leather jacket and held a matching purse over her right shoulder.

The influencer showed off her tight legs under her outerwear and rocked a pair of white shoes and black boots.

She wore a pair of earrings and stylish sunglasses while keeping her hair tied up.

Stylish: Bieber also shared a black and white photo of herself on her Instagram story

Bieber previously trademarked the Rhode name in 2021, leading her fans to suspect she had a big project in the works.

The influencer posted several hints about the company on her various social media accounts before announcing its launch earlier this year.

Justin Bieber’s wife got a message for requiring all her items to be priced at or below $30.

She recently spoke with In style and told the media that she educated herself about cosmetics before embarking on the business venture.

At work: She recently spoke to InStyle and told the media that she educated herself on cosmetics before embarking on the business venture

“I did a 14-day online course… It was a good learning tool to understand how things penetrate the skin, the different layers of the skin and how deep you want things to go,” she explained.

Bieber noted that while Rhode’s development process was not easy, she was still proud of what she and her team had accomplished.

“I finally realized it won’t be 100% perfect, but that’s okay. That’s most things in life. Nothing is ever 100% perfect, but we’ve done everything we can to make it the best we can,” she said.