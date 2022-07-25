Hailey Bieber shines in sunny shot promoting her Rhode skincare line following legal win for brand

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on Sunday with a gorgeous side shot of herself in a promotion for her skincare line, Rhode.

The 25-year-old supermodel, who is married to musical superstar Justin Bieber, 28, posted a photo of her profile with the caption: ‘The @rhode peptide enamel is back tomorrow at 8am pst. Limited quantities for now, but more soon… get your glaze.’

In the image, the Tucson, Arizona-born beauty, whose parents are actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin, grabbed her brown locks while donning a white tank top and earrings.

In a second shot, Hailey was seen sitting in a shower holding up a container of the item.

The social media posts came amid legal pending cases surrounding the beauty brand, as she was sued by the owners of another brand called RHODE who accused Baldwin’s company of trademark infringement, e! News reported after reviewing legal documents in the case.

In the lawsuit, the New York-based clothing and lifestyle brand had tried to prevent Hailey from releasing a documentary titled The Making of Rhode on Friday, but the judge allowed it to be released after reviewing its contents.

Hailey’s attorney Michael Rhodes said in a statement that his team was “pleased with the court’s thorough injunction rejecting the plaintiff’s request to provisionally suspend Hailey’s new company and skincare line.”

In a promotional clip for her brand, Hailey said she chose Rhode because it’s the middle name that both she and her mom use.

A spokesperson for New York-based RHODE said in a statement that their lawsuit will continue, adding that Friday’s court ruling is simply a judge’s decision not to ban Hailey Bieber’s skincare line from using our brand name. while the lawsuit continues. the verdict until we have a chance to gather more evidence.

“We remain convinced that we will win in the process. “RHODE” is our name and brand, we built it and federal and state laws protect it. We’re asking Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we’ve built over the past nine years.”

In legal documents, RHODE co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers said that when naming her brand, Hailey failed to take into account “two other female entrepreneurs have been using the RHODE brand name for years.”

RHODE co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers said in a June 21 message that while they didn’t want to litigate with Hailey, they “had to protect our company.”

They continued, “We admire Hailey. She has worked hard and earned the net worth to create her own skin care line. We don’t want to charge Hailey; we want to celebrate her. As female fellow entrepreneurs, we wish her every success. Hailey could choose any brand for her skincare line. We only have the brand name “RHODE” that we built.

“That’s why we didn’t sell her our brand when she asked four years ago, and why we’re asking her to change the brand of her skincare line now. Her use of our brand harms our company, our employees, our customers and our partners.”