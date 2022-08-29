Hailey Bieber puts her stunning figure on display in a sheer lace bodysuit for Victoria’s Secret

Hailey Bieber shared her winning figure with the world on Monday when she posed in a sizzling bodysuit for Victoria’s Secret.

The 25-year-old model showed off her sleek figure in the sheer beige lace suit, which the iconic brand posted to its Instagram page to its 73.2 million followers.

“@haileybieber doesn’t drive but she’s mastered shifting into neutral,” the brand joked in the caption, referring to the bodysuit’s neutral color.

Hailey appeared decked out in the Wicked Unlined Balconette Teddy, which Victoria’s Secret sells for $79.95 on its website.

The low-cut bodysuit emphasized Hailey’s cleavage, while the high-cut bottoms put the spotlight on her tight legs.

The standout outfit included V-shaped translucent panels framing her tight midriff, as well as another just above her belly button.

Justin Bieber’s wife didn’t appear to be wearing anything else in the photos, and she wore her brunette waterfall over her shoulders and styled with a center part.

Over the weekend, Victoria’s Secret posted another photo of Hailey that appeared to have been taken outside on a basketball court.

She revealed her toned abs and slender legs as she wore a silky green bustier style top and matching high-cut knickers, though she added a casual touch with loose white sneakers.

Last week, the model tried a different look for the iconic lingerie brand with a burgundy bustier top decorated with delicate floral embroidery, as well as knickers with the same floral motifs.

Since Victoria’s Secret abolished its Angels in the wake of declining sales and negative publicity, Victoria’s Secret has assembled a new group of ambassadors for its US Collective.

In addition to Hailey, Priyanka Chopra and soccer star Megan Rapinoe also represent the brand.

Later on Monday, Hailey took to her own Instagram account to promote her skincare line Rhode.

Unlike her Victoria’s Secret photos, she appeared makeup-free. One image showed Stephen Baldwin’s daughter lying on the floor showing off her abs, wearing only a short white crop top and white knickers with her name embroidered in green italic text on the front.

She also appeared to be wearing a set of green and white striped socks and her dark hair fell over her chest as she stared seductively at the camera.

feel at home this weekend. restoring my skin,” she captioned her post. BRC will be back tomorrow at 8am pst. Get yours for that coming fall weather and keep that hydrated glow. �� @rhode.’

Another close-up showed her clear skin as she reclined on a couch.

She gave her fans a look at her black ribbed crop top in a standing photo that also showed her baggy black pants.

She completed her post with a close-up photo of herself applying one of her skincare products to her face.

Hailey’s Rhode promotions come after she and her company won a legal victory in a lawsuit filed against the company because of its name.

She launched Rhode in June, but the company was soon sued for trademark infringement by a small fashion company using the same name.

But an initial ruling from the judge overseeing the lawsuit awarded Hailey a win last month.

After the clothing company filed an emergency motion to stop Rhode from releasing a promotional video, the judge blocked the motion and allowed Hailey’s company to release the video and continue to promote her skincare line.

The video focused on Hailey’s inspiration for her product and clarified that the name was the same as her middle name, which may have been a response to the lawsuit filed in June.

“Our lawsuit continues. The court ruling is simply a judge’s decision not to ban Hailey Bieber’s skincare line from using our brand name while the lawsuit is pending, and to postpone the ruling until we have a chance to gather more evidence.” a representative of the clothing company said in a statement. until Page six after the verdict. “It’s extremely rare for a judge to issue the preliminary injunction we asked for, so we expected this outcome.”

They added: “We remain confident that we will win in the process. “Rhode” is our name and brand, we built it and federal and state laws protect it. We’re asking Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we’ve built over the past nine years.”

Hailey’s family lawyer, Michael Rhodes, told the publication that his client was happy with the judge’s ruling.

“We are pleased with the court’s thorough injunction dismissing the plaintiff’s request to provisionally impose Hailey’s new company and skin care line,” he said.