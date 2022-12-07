Hailey Bieber poses up a storm in sheer tights and black mini dress in racy new Instagram snaps

She was seen in New York City with husband Justin Bieber on Wednesday morning.

And soon after, Hailey Bieber shared racy snaps of herself in a slideshow she shared on her Instagram page.

The 26-year-old model, who recently shared that she had treated a painful ovarian cyst, posed on a couch in several images.

Hailey stated that she loves New York “forever” in addition to the 10 images she shared Wednesday morning.

The stunner looked stunning in a thigh-grazing mini dress and furry coat as she posed seductively on the couch in front of a Christmas tree.

She also posed for a standing photo, as well as a shot of herself through a mirror rocking pushed-back hair and gold earrings.

Hailey also posed for a moment at a restaurant, where she showed off her hand tattoos and her multiple diamond rings.

Hailey also shared a photo of her two adorable Yorkies: Oscar and Piggy Lou, as well as a yummy ice cream dessert she had and a Christmas tree in town.

The last image in the slideshow showed Justin sitting in a shopping cart with no context as to why.

Hailey was spotted in the same chic fit Wednesday morning while stepping out with Justin in New York City.

Hailey showed off her long legs in the little black mini dress, adding sheer tights and strappy heels.

The form-fitting dress showed off her slender body; she kept warm in a furry black floor-length coat.

Hailey added orange-tinted glasses with gold earrings and opted for loose, sleek hair parted in the middle and pink glossy lips.

She wore a chic black and gold metal YSL handbag with deep burgundy nail polish to complete her look.

Looking more casual, Justin, 28, opted for black jeans, a striped placket and a denim jacket.

The singer wore sneakers with a baseball cap and added oddly shaped sunglasses for a playful touch.

Last month on her birthday (November 22) in Tokyo, Japan, Hailey called Justin, as well as her besties Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.

Last week, Hailey shared a photo of herself of her bare belly, which revealed she has an apple-sized cyst on her ovaries.

The star also ignored any pregnancy speculation, writing “not a baby” on her stomach.

The model wrote, “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I’ve gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

Adding: “It’s painful and painful and makes me feel sick and bloated and cramped and emotional.”

“Anyway…I’m sure many of you can be overly related and understand. We’ve got this,” with various peace signs.

