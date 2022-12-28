Hailey Bieber looks leggy in a cocktail dress in a social media clip

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned legs in a new clip shared to her TikTok account on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old model donned an off-the-shoulder silky green minidress that hugged her slender waist.

Her dress had a long tassel down the front and a flowing skirt with attached shorts.

Hailey pulled her hair back into a long, tight ponytail with strands that fell to the sides of her face.

The Arizona native painted her lips a bright red and sculpted her brows with brow gel.

She accessorized with huge gold earrings and spun around as a sped-up pop song played over the clip.

The caption of the TikTok video read: ‘from the drafts [Christmas tree emoji].’

The Biebers’ new TikTok clip came after he shared a series of brief highlights from last year.

Earlier on Tuesday, she posted a massive collection of images to her Story, taking her 49.7 million followers on a trip down memory lane.

Bieber’s album included a variety of scantily clad poses and glamorous photos, plus some snaps from when she was briefly hospitalized for a blood clot in March.

The massive amount of photos of Hailey included a selection of racy moments that showed off her sensational figure.

In one photo, the influencer wears a floral bra and grabs her cleavage, posing for the camera.

Another standout look was her roses and vines Halloween look, which was a riff on French supermodel Laetitia Casta’s iconic 1999 runway look.

One glamor photo that was especially stunning captured Hailey in a pink bustier with stacked necklaces.

And the parade of gorgeous looks continued, with Bieber posting photo after photo of her decked out in glamorous dresses, skimpy bikinis, and sexy gym clothes.

But some images were more serious than sexy, as the catwalk sensation documented her serious health problem.

In March, Bieber was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs after experiencing stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey explained that the small blood clot passed on its own, allowing her to make a full recovery within a few hours.

The runway star referred to the ordeal as “definitely one of the scariest times I’ve ever been through” when she originally posted on her Instagram Story.

In flashback photos released Thursday, Hailey is seen recovering in her hospital bed.

She also posted an X-ray of her skull, as well as sharing a photo of her wearing a Zio patch to monitor her heart.

Health scare: Some images were more serious than sexy, as the catwalk sensation documented her serious health issue. In March, Bieber was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs after experiencing stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in her brain.