Hailey Bieber looks chic in green top as she heads to church service with husband Justin Bieber

Over the weekend, they celebrated her niece Iris Elle’s second birthday in Los Angeles.

And four days later, Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber were seen at a church service in Churchome, LA.

The 25-year-old model cut a stylish shape in belted boyfriend jeans, with a green fitted top and black boots and handbag.

Hailey stunned in the form-fitting green top, with white accents and buttons in the middle.

The stunner paired the top with loose-fitting jeans, with a brown belt, black boots and a matching black handbag.

Hailey opted for wavy locks and minimal makeup for the service, adding her signature gold earrings.

Justin, 28, chose a black hoodie with an LA Dodgers hat and added matching sweatpants and slippers from his clothing brand Drew House.

On Saturday, Hailey and Justin celebrated her niece Iris Elle’s second birthday party in LA.

Hailey looked stylish in a graphic shirt, cream pants and small-framed sunglasses.

Hailey and Justin hugged Iris sweetly in some snaps she shared on her Instagram story.

Last week, Hailey and Justin attended friend Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila event in Los Angeles.

Hailey stunned in a black cropped blazer that emphasized her toned abs; she paired it with black stockings and matching platform loafers.

The beauty wore a black handbag and small-framed sunglasses for a chic touch, gold earrings and slicked back hair.

