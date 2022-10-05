Hailey Bieber is effortlessly stylish in a green crop top and leather jacket while stepping out

<!–

Hailey Bieber was spotted on a short walk in Westwood Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old social media powerhouse opted for a casual yet fashionable look as she stepped outside and made the most of the pleasant fall weather.

The influencer’s outing came not long after she discussed her new skincare venture at a high-profile event in the entertainment industry.

Bieber wore a light green t-shirt that showed off her tight stomach during her walk.

Justin Bieber’s wife also rocked a set of loose-fitting jeans and leather shoes, as well as a matching jacket.

The social media personality was complemented by a set of earrings and stylish black sunglasses.

Her typically free-flowing brunette hair remained tied up in a tight bun during her outing.

Bieber recently appeared on the 2022 Forbes Under 30 Summit to discuss her skincare line, Rhode.

The social media personality was joined by figures such as Megan Thee Stallion and Steve-O at the annual event.

The entrepreneur also shared a photo of herself attending the event on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

She added a short text image to her post saying she had “a great time discussing all things @rhode.”

Bieber also sat down for an interview at the event where she gave a bit of advice to potential entrepreneurs.

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter stated, “Be prepared for the accidents and be prepared to make mistakes.”

The model also noted that failures in business often served as valuable lessons.

She said, ‘It’s okay for that to happen, and you can learn from it. It helps you move your brand forward.’

Bieber first launched Rhode last June after filing the brand name last year.

The social media personality took a 14-day dermatology course before starting her business and often appears in her promotional materials.

According to In stylethe influencer is currently planning to expand her brand with the intention of creating a ‘beauty media platform’.