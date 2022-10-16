Hailey Bieber flaunts toned tummy in slinky brown cut-out gown at Academy Museum Gala in LA

<!–

Hailey Bieber was a sight for sore eyes on Saturday night as she arrived at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala held at the museum’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

The model, 25, wowed in a slim brown cut-out dress that allowed her to flaunt her toned stomach.

It hugged her slender frame as she walked down the red carpet.

With a sun-kissed glow and sleek hair, Hailey was the picture of effortless glam.

A jeweled choker around the influencer’s neck sparkled under the lights.

Hailey achieved a sultry look with a mix of warm toned eyeshadow and smoky black eyeliner along her upper lash line.

The Rhode founder completed the look with a glossy nude lip and a generous swipe of pink blush.

Julia Roberts received the first-ever Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala, held this year for only the second time.

When it was held for the first time last September, the star-studded event managed to raise a whopping $11 million for the new museum, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Other honorees this year included Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton, who will be presented with the Visionary Award, which honors ‘an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema.’

The Vantage Award, which celebrates ‘an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualise and challenge dominant narratives around cinema’ goes to Steve McQueen, the director of 12 Years A Slave and Shame.

Parasite producer Miky Lee, who also happens to be vice-chairman of the Academy Museum’s board, will receive the Pillar Award in honor of her ‘exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.’

Oscar-winning actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Halle Berry will co-chair the gala with TV impresario Ryan Murphy and successful horror producer Jason Blum.

Former TCM host Jacqueline Stewart, who was named head of the Academy Museum in July, heaped praise on Julia earlier this year when it was announced she would be presented with the icon award.

‘Throughout her expansive and illustrious career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles. We are thrilled to honor her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts,’ she said.

‘We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve and Tilda, to Rolex and our co-chairs and host committee for making our second annual gala a night to remember.’

The Academy Museum opened last year just four days after the first gala, igniting a storm of controversy over its political undertones.

Critics criticized the museum for emphasizing the contributions of various minorities to the American film industry while all but ignoring the white Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe who played a major role in creating Hollywood.

The museum responded to the backlash by announcing in March that it will add a permanent exhibit highlighting the Jewish history of the film industry.