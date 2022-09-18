Hailey Bieber flashes abs in a cropped white tee while running errands solo in LA

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned abs while she ran errands in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old model was captured wearing a cropped white T-shirt and baggy black pants that hung from her hips.

She teamed her laid-back look with an oversized black denim jacket and slipped her feet into a pair of classic Adidas sneakers.

Ab great! Hailey Bieber showed off her toned abs while running errands in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon

The Arizona native let her dirty blond hair fall in straight locks down her back and she hid her sultry look behind a pair of sunglasses.

When it comes to makeup, Bieber opted for a minimalist look that centered around a flawless, ruddy complexion.

Seemingly using her skincare brand Rhode’s sold-out Peptide Lip Treatment, Bieber’s pout looked plump and shiny.

Her outing comes just days after she and husband Justin Bieber celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Effortless: The 25-year-old model was captured wearing a cropped white T-shirt and baggy black pants that hung from her hips

Finishing touch: She paired her laid-back look with an oversized black denim jacket and slipped her feet into a pair of classic Adidas sneakers

Big day: Bieber’s appearance came a few days after she and husband Justin celebrated their fourth birthday (pictured April 2022)

The couple shared sweet tributes on Instagram to commemorate their very special day.

Justin posted: ‘Happy Birthday to my best friend and wife @haileybieber .. thank you for making me better in every way.’

Hailey’s post boasted a carousel of photos from over the years, featuring “married to you for 4 years.” the most beautiful person I’ve ever known… the love of my life. Thank God for you.’

The lovebirds secretly married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, before hosting a star-studded wedding in South Carolina the following year.

Lots of Photos: Hailey’s post boasted a carousel of photos from over the years, captioned “4 years married to you.” the most beautiful person I’ve ever known… the love of my life. Thank God for you’ (photo 2021)

Getting Paired: The lovebirds secretly married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before hosting a star-studded wedding in South Carolina the following year; seen the couple in 2020

Last week, the beauty sparkled in a new Victoria’s Secret Swim campaign, where she showcased her perfect figure in a series of sassy images in a bright blue thong bikini.

The pop star’s wife played with her hair and showed off her washboard abs in the snaps she shared with fans last Thursday.

The founder of Rhode skincare announced earlier this year that she had signed a contract with the lingerie brand via Instagram, writing: “I’m so happy to announce that I’m joining @victoriasecret #VSCollective – a platform for strong women to share their use your voice in an authentic way. I look forward to working with VS on this journey and all that is to come!’

The stunner told before Elle magazine that she eats incredibly clean and has a salad for lunch most days.

‘On a normal day, breakfast usually consists of eggs or oatmeal, some kind of healthy protein or a smoothie. Lunch is usually salad, fish, grilled vegetables, or maybe a sandwich… I love a good kale Caesar salad [but with] no croutons.’