Hailey Bieber Fills Her Instagram Story With Brief 2022 Highlights And Hospital Memories

Hailey Bieber posted tiny memories and dramatic photos from the hospital on Tuesday as she filled her Instagram Story with highlights from 2022.

The 26-year-old supermodel, who recently flaunted her flat abs in West Hollywood, posted a massive collection of photos to her story, taking her 49.7 million followers on a trip down memory lane.

Bieber’s album included a variety of scantily clad poses and glamorous photos, plus some snaps from when she was briefly hospitalized for a blood clot in March.

Memory lane: Hailey Bieber, 26, posted tiny memories and dramatic photos from the hospital Tuesday as she filled her Instagram Story with highlights from 2022

The massive amount of photos of Hailey included a selection of racy moments that showed off her sensational figure.

In one photo, the influencer wears a floral bra and grabs her cleavage, posing for the camera.

Another standout look was her roses and vines Halloween look, which was a riff on French supermodel Laetitia Casta’s iconic 1999 runway look.

One glamor photo that was especially stunning captured Hailey in a pink bustier with stacked necklaces.

And the parade of gorgeous looks continued, with Bieber posting photo after photo of her decked out in glamorous dresses, skimpy bikinis, and sexy gym clothes.

Striking: Hailey’s highlights included her roses and vines Halloween look, which was a riff on French supermodel Laetitia Casta’s iconic runway look from 1999. Another glamor shot that was especially stunning captured Hailey in a bustier pink with stacked necklaces.

But some images were more serious than sexy, as the catwalk sensation documented her serious health problem.

In March, Bieber was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs after experiencing stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey explained that the small blood clot passed on its own, allowing her to make a full recovery within a few hours.

The runway star referred to the ordeal as “definitely one of the scariest times I’ve ever been through” when she originally posted on her Instagram Story.

In flashback photos released Thursday, Hailey is seen recovering in her hospital bed.

She also posted an X-ray of her skull, as well as sharing a photo of her wearing a Zio patch to monitor her heart.

Health scare: Some images were more serious than sexy, as the catwalk sensation documented her serious health issue. In March, Bieber was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs after experiencing stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot in her brain.

Terrifying: The runway star referred to the ordeal as “definitely one of the scariest times I’ve ever been through” when she originally posted it on her Instagram Story Hailey explained that the small blood clot passed on its own, allowing her to make a full recovery within a few hours.

Lighter, brighter moments filled the rest of Hailey’s highlights in 2022.

The slim star is undoubtedly a huge foodie, as she posted endless photos of food, none of which were all that healthy.

From pizza to cinnamon rolls, Hailey didn’t deny herself an occasional treat as she progressed this year.

The socialite also posted a group of photos showing her megastar husband Justin Bieber, 28, and her best friend Kendall Jenner, 27.

Scenic shots from Hailey’s many A-list trips also filled the globetrotter’s memory bank, while a barrage of dog photos made it beyond doubt clear that her two dogs are the furry lights of her life.

Cheeky: The model was not shy and showed off her assets in some photos

Gorgeous: Hailey looked to be in perpetual glow by 2022

Social circle: Hailey posted some cute photos with her and Justin’s close friends

Lanky: Hailey dressed to the nines and accentuated her lanky physique

Adorable: Bieber had some really cute photos of his puppies

Skincare Expert: Rhode Skin Founder Hooked Up Her Beauty Brand

Krispy Kreme! Hailey is a big fan of donuts

Health: Hailey also had the occasional cocktail in 2022