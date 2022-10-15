Hailey Bieber enjoys a romantic date night with husband Justin in LA

<!–

Hailey and Justin Bieber appeared elated as they enjoyed a romantic night out in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 25-year-old model showed off her impeccable style in a pair of neon green knee-high boots as they exited a lavish restaurant.

She looked fabulous in an oversized black leather jacket, which she wore over a white top and black mini skirt.

Hailey opted for a natural makeup look under some classy shades, while sporting her brunette in a bun.

Meanwhile, Justin, 28, donned a black hoodie that read ‘Racism is evil’ on the front and topped off the look with jeans.

The singer wore quirky white oval sunglasses and a black hat.

The outing comes just days after it was revealed that Justin had postponed the rest of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health during his battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left him with partial facial paralysis.

After postponing several shows on the North American leg of his tour after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder, the pop star performed seven live shows.

Despite his best efforts to keep going, according to TMZ, the Grammy winner has made the difficult decision to take the rest of the year off to recover.

Last month, after a performance in Brazil, the Baby singer took to Instagram to tell fans: “After I came off the stage, I was overwhelmed by exhaustion and I realize that now I have to make my health the priority.

“So I’m going to stop touring for a while. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better,” he explained.

Justin had resumed his world tour in Italy on July 31 after a nearly two-month hiatus due to his health issues, performing a total of seven performances culminating in Rock In Rio on September 4 before making the decision to walk away.

He said: ‘After rest and consultation with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I did six live shows, but it really took a toll on me.

“Last weekend I was at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people of Brazil.”

Hailey Bieber’s husband also talked about his battle with facial paralysis, which is why he canceled weeks-long dates earlier this summer.

He wrote: “Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left my face partially paralyzed.

“As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.”