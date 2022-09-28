Hailey Bieber dishes on sex life and threesomes with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber has opened up about her sex life with her husband of four years, two-time Grammy winner Justin Bieber, revealing that they prefer to make love at night.

‘But I like the morning [sex] too,’ confessed the 25-year-old IMG model on Wednesday. Call Your Dad Podcast. ‘I really like doggy style.’

However, threesomes “wouldn’t work” for Hailey and the 28-year-old Canadian singer, though she admitted the idea is “really fun and sounds exciting.”

“I think sometimes for some people it does… I think the moment you make the decision to do it, there’s never going back, and I just don’t know if I’d ever be up for it,” Bieber explained to host Alex. Copper.

‘We have worked very hard to be in the space we are in now and trust each other. There is such a beautiful trust and bond that I don’t think it’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter.

All the talk about sex made the Arizona-born beauty feel “weird” because she realized her parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, “were going to hear this.”

‘There’s something that feels so creepy about your parents [hearing this]’ Hailey said.

“I also have this theory that people don’t care about the sex of married people.”

Bieber also said ‘there’s nothing I don’t know’ about Justin’s previous sexual experiences.

“I can ask him about anyone, any past girl, anything,” the Rhode founder noted.

“He has no problem being explicit and I think that has made me trust him a lot because there is nothing he doesn’t know.”

‘Nice to meet you’: Some may not know that the Honest hitmaker originally met vlogger Who’s in My Bathroom on the TODAY Show in 2009, the exact same year he met the 30-year-old pop star.

“I understand how it looks from the outside,” Bieber said of the cheating rumors.

‘When he and I started hooking up, or something like that, he wasn’t in any relationship. It’s not in my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I was raised better than that.

Premieres November 4 on Apple TV+! Hailey’s comments came a week after Selena revealed the first sneak peek of Alex Keshishian’s documentary about her called My Mind And Me.

Telling her side: The film spans four years, including Gomez’s split from Justin, as well as her career, kidney transplant due to lupus, and mental health issues.

Some may not know that the Honest hitmaker originally met vlogger Who’s in My Bathroom on the TODAY Show in 2009, the exact same year he met the 30-year-old pop star.

Hailey’s comments came a week after Selena revealed the first trailer for Alex Keshishian’s documentary My Mind And Me, which premieres November 4 on Apple TV+.

The film spans four years, including Gomez’s breakup with Justin, as well as her career, kidney transplant due to lupus, and mental health issues.