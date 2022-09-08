Hailey Bieber cuts a chic figure in mini dress and blazer for dinner in LA

<!–

Her husband Justin Bieber announced he was canceling his Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues just weeks after resuming it after recovering from facial paralysis.

And hours later, Hailey Bieber was seen in LA for dinner with a friend at Catch Steak LA.

The 25-year-old model showed off her toned legs in a pink mini dress with a black oversized blazer for her LA outing.

Hailey showed off her toned stems with a thigh-grazing pink mini dress, adding black knee-high boots.

The stunner added an oversized black blazer and a matching handbag and sunglasses.

The star wore her locks back and pulled her locks back for a chic updo, opting for minimal makeup.

Hailey went out to dinner with a friend at Catch Steak LA.

Her outing comes after husband Justin Bieber canceled his Justice World Tour due to physical and mental health issues, just weeks after he resumed his recovery from facial paralysis.

The 28-year-old Canadian superstar took advantage of his Instagram story to make the difficult announcement, as he thanked his fans for their support during his battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome and stated that he needs to focus on himself before he returns. occurs.

Performing in Brazil over the weekend, he got candid when he wrote: ‘After I came off the stage, exhaustion overcame me and I realize that I must now make my health the priority.

“So I’m going to stop touring for a while. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get well.”

He said: ‘After rest and consultation with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I did six live shows, but it really took a toll on me.

“Last weekend I was at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people of Brazil.”

Hailey Bieber’s husband also talked about his battle with facial paralysis, which is why he canceled weeks-long dates earlier this summer.

He wrote: “Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left my face partially paralyzed.

“As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.”

In June, the pop star revealed he’s afraid to eat after contracting temporary facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome just days after being forced to cancel dates on his Justice World Tour, and he’s been asking fans for him. to pray.

