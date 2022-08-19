Hailey Bieber bares enviably trim midriff in summery white crop top and blue jeans in Beverly Hills

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hailey Bieber bared her enviably slender midriff when she was spotted in sunny Beverly Hills this Thursday.

Justin Bieber’s 25-year-old wife donned her petite frame in a sleek white crop top and high-waisted jeans.

Alec Baldwin’s niece let her silky dark locks fall over her shoulders and ward off the summer rays with a sleek pair of sunglasses.

Looks fantastic: Hailey Bieber bared her enviably trimmed midriff when she was spotted in sunny Beverly Hills on Thursday

Hailey, who counts supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid among her friends, was spotted checking her phone as she emerged into the sunlight.

Justin recently returned to the stage after having to cancel a string of summer shows when he suffered from a shingles complication, Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The illness left Justin with temporary facial paralysis which he showed off on Instagram in June as he apologetically explained why he had to cancel the concerts.

By the end of July, however, he had recovered enough to make his big return to the podium on July 31 at Italy’s Lucca Summer Fetival.

Leggy bombshell: Justin Bieber’s 25-year-old wife slipped her petite frame into a sleek white crop top and high-waisted jeans

Hailey and Justin had an impromptu wedding at the New York courthouse in 2018, followed by a full Christian ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

“He’s still the person I want to rush back to. I may fly somewhere to get a job done, but I can’t wait to get back and hang out,” Hailey wrote recently in the September icon issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“And I feel it’s because of the effort put in on both sides. At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work.”

She noted that “ultimately, when kids come into the picture, that’s going to be a whole different season to navigate how to make that work.”

Happy couple: “He’s still the person I want to rush back to,” Hailey gushed over Justin, adding: “I might fly somewhere and get a job done, but I can’t wait to get back.” come and hang out’

Hailey also shed light on how they dealt with their health crisis, including Justin’s facial paralysis and the mini-stroke Hailey suffered in March.

‘You’re not going to figure things out and get married, but get married and figure things out. I just think life is constantly changing,” explained the devout Christian.

Day by day, week by week, year by year. I think a perfect example of that over the past six months is that we’ve both had very serious health problems,” she said.

“You gotta figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say, “for better or worse.” As if that’s real!”’