Hailee Steinfeld sends Hawkeye costar Jeremy Renner ‘love and prayers’ after snow plowing accident

“Thank God you are healing. We send you love and prayers for a speedy recovery,” the Oscar nominee wrote on her Instagram Story

Hailee Steinfeld wished Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery after being transported to a hospital near his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day with “serious injuries.”

Days after the actor, 51, suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries from a horrific snow plow accident, his Hawkeye costar, 26, reacted to the news on her Instagram story.

‘Come on buddy!!! Thank God you are healing. We send you love and prayers for a speedy recovery,” the Oscar nominee wrote under a selfie of the father-of-one in his hospital bed with visible bruises and scrapes on his face.

Renner, who was in critical condition after the accident, has had two surgeries where metal pins were placed around his leg.

Renner had helped a family member with a personal vehicle that was stuck in the snow, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

He used the 14,330-pound snow plow to help the relative before going outside to talk to them.

During the conversation ‘it was noted that the PistenBully [snow plow] began to roll,” Balaam said.

At that point, Renner tried to get back in and was run over.

The sheriff added that police do not suspect foul play, nor do they suspect Renner was completely undisturbed at the time.

He said neighbors “came out with towels” and gave him first aid, even though no doctors were there.

Renner spoke to emergency services before being transported to a nearby hospital just before 10 a.m. local time.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Kristin Vietti revealed that he received “excellent care” and with “his family.”