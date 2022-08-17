Haggard Bill and Hillary Clinton stroll down beach during annual Hamptons getaway

Bill and Hillary Clinton look haggard as they stroll the beach on their annual getaway to The Hamptons.

Dressed in matching blue tops, the former first pair walked barefoot side by side on the sand, followed by two Secret Service agents Tuesday afternoon.

Bill, 75, held his pink sneakers in his hand, while his wife Hillary, 74, looked coastal chic in a flowing top and shielded herself from the sun with a wide hat and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, DailyMail.com spotted their marathon runner daughter Chelsea Clinton, 42, jogging nearby. An avid runner, mother of three Chelsea completed the New York City marathon in less than four hours last fall, while her devoted parents celebrated her at the finish.

The family usually spends time in the celebrity summer haven every August. It’s unclear where the couple now resides, but in previous years they rented a house in Amagansett for $100,000 for a three-week stay.

That house has since sold for $29 million.

The sighting comes just a week after Hillary taunted Donald Trump and the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home by hooking up merchandise hats that allowed her to monetize her own email scandal.

Hillary tried to cash in on Trump’s FBI raid last week by hooking up her own range of merchandise hats. Sale of the hats and t-shirts with the slogan fund her PAC, Onward Together

Trump’s Florida home was dramatically raided by the FBI last week on suspicion and charges of destroying official documents from his time in the Oval Office.

Trump and his fans say it’s a clear attempt by the administration to thwart a possible 2024 candidacy — something he hasn’t announced yet, but is being speculated about.

Hillary took the opportunity to cash in on the sale of the hats with the slogan ‘But Her Emails’.

By mid-morning, the $32 a pop accessories sold out online.

It’s a mocking reference to Trump’s repeated mention that she was under investigation for deleting thousands of emails from a secure server during her time as secretary of state before running for office.

In an Instagram post last Tuesday, Clinton said, “Every hat or shirt of ‘But Her Emails’ sold helps Onward Together partners defend democracy, build a progressive bank and fight for our values.”

‘Just said!⁣ Link to get yours in my profile.’

She also posted a photo on her Instagram story with a link, encouraging users to “grab your hat.”

Together, the PAC Clinton was founded in 2017.

It donates to leftist groups such as Swing Left, Run for Something, Texas Civil Rights Project, and Color of Change.

The hats are among a number of items with the slogan that are for sale. Clinton also sells t-shirts, stickers and mugs with the phrase plastered on them.

Clinton was investigated but was eventually allowed to delete 33,000 emails from a private email server.

She told the FBI she thought all emails were private.

The political power couple spent quality time together lately and DailyMail last month. saw the doting grandparents beaming with joy as they spent quality time with their grandchildren on a family outing on the coast of Rhode Island.

The former president and first lady appeared to be vacationing in Watch Hill, Westerly, an affluent coastal neighborhood on the state’s southernmost mainland.

The couple were caught spending a day at the town’s beach pavilion – famous for its ‘flying horse’ carousel – with daughter Chelsea and her three children.

They seemed to be cheerful as they treated their young grandchildren to a ride on the merry-go-round, exclusive DailyMail.com photos shown.

Bill and Hillary are grandparents to Charlotte (7), Aidan (6) and Jasper (3) to their only daughter, 42, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, 44.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were seen enjoying time with their grandkids while vacationing in Rhode Island last month

Bill, 75, and Hillary, 74, are grandparents to Charlotte, 7, Aidan, 6, and Jasper, three, through their only daughter, 42, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, 44. The family is seen together after Aidan’s birth in 2016

The retired politicians appeared in separate interviews in June in which they both painted a bleak picture of the country’s future.

Over lunch with the Financial Times just weeks before Roe v Wade’s turnaround, the former secretary of state warned that women’s rights and same-sex marriage would be jeopardized if the landmark decision was reversed.

Later that night, Bill made similar comments during his appearance on CBS’s The Late Late Show with host James Corden.

“I actually think there’s a fair chance we’ll lose our constitutional democracy completely for a few decades if we keep making — if we make bad decisions,” he said.

Other than those public appearances, however, the Clintons have generally kept a low profile.