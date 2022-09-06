Hadashah Sa’Adat Khan: Melbourne Islamic State recruiter to be freed back into society

A terrorist-sympathizing woman who tried to recruit extremists to join the Islamic State and exchanged intense letters with her lover – Momena Shoma, known as the “little terrorist” – is being released from prison this week.

Hadashah Sa’Adat Khan tried to recruit an American teenager at the age of 18 to join the terrorist organization.

In June of this year, she was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, but most of the sentence had already been served.

A court heard in 2021 that Khan exchanged steamy prison letters with Shoma, known as the “little terrorist,” spent decades in prison and even attempted to stab another inmate.

“I love you to infinity and beyond, I think of you all the time,” the court heard she wrote in a letter to Shoma.

The accused terrorist also referred to Shoma’s prison sentence when she is said to have written, “I cried more for you than for myself.”

Shoma, 27, was jailed for at least 31 years in 2019 after stabbing a 3cm knife in the neck of her host family Roger Singaravelu while he was sleeping next to his five-year-old daughter in Melbourne on 9 February 2018.

Shoma, who shouted “Allahu Akbar” – meaning “God is great” – during the stabbing, later told officers she had traveled to Australia with the ambition to attack someone in the name of ISIS.

On October 30, 2020, police were called to the Dame Phyllis Frost Center in Ravenhall after Shoma stabbed a prisoner in the hand with garden secateurs.

Shoma (pictured out of court in 2019) told police she practiced the attack by stabbing a pillow while staying with another family

In the letters, Khan is also reported to have written: “Two years ago I read about you in the news, after that, glory to God, I am in the same unit as you,” he said. news.com.au.

The court also heard her say, ‘I say this from the bottom of my heart, what a great blessing to have (you) to set me aside and tell me whether I am disobeying Allah.’

It is clear that Shoma replied, ‘Young and passionate Muslims who are willing to surrender to the will of our maker.’

“May Allah give us all a way out and grant us a speedy victory,” she wrote.

“May He guide, protect and honor our mujahideen.”

Sa’Adat Khan will be released on Friday under a provisional supervision order with conditions regarding her home address, telephone and internet use.

The warrant contains 17 conditions, with subconditions, requiring her to work with a case manager, undergo psychological assessment and treatment, and a withdrawal assessment and program.

She also gets a cell phone and has limited access to computers, tablets, and other devices.

Access to the internet, computer programs, social media platforms and landline telephones are also subject to conditions.

Sa’Adat Khan must also live at a certain address in Hallam.

Justice John Dixon gave no details about his warrant during a Victorian Supreme Court hearing on Thursday afternoon.

He expects his full reasons for granting the injunction, which expires on September 22, to be published next week.

An application for an extended family supervision order, which would last three years, has been postponed until September.

Sa’Adat Khan’s offense turned out to be on the lower end of the spectrum.

Immediately after the brutal attack in 2018, a bloodied chair was pictured outside the house

In his verdict, Judge Maidment said an American man had already become radicalized when she began communicating with him and others online between 2014 and 2016.

She described the man and others she met online as kind and giving advice.

“They said they loved me,” she said.

Judge Maidment said she found comfort and a sense of purpose in online relationships, which encouraged her to support the extremist jihad ideology.

The tenor of her communication showed a degree of immaturity and eagerness to impress, he found.

But he added that it was always very serious if someone engaged in terrorist activities and that he should be charged.