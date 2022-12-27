Hacker claims to have private data of 400 million Twitter users for sale

Tech
By Jacky
Hacker claims to have private data of 400 million Twitter users for sale

Just when you thought the various controversies surrounding Twitter were abating, a hacker claims to be selling the data of 400 million users.

The data was reportedly captured in 2021 and obtained using an API vulnerability that has since been patched.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More