Habitual Beauty Advanced Skin + Gut Health Collagen Elixir goes viral: Keira Rumble’s beauty secrets

Women are raving about a groundbreaking “elixir” that claims to improve complexion, hair, skin, nails and gut health within weeks.

Ordinary beauty Advanced Skin + Gut Health Collagen Elixir sits at the higher end of the price scale at $110 – but the incredible results so far speak for themselves.

The brand was launched by Australian mother Keira Rumble after battling hormonal outbreaks and debilitating fatigue.synthetic ingredients and harsh chemicals commonly found in skin care and inner health products.

This customer started seeing results on her fading postpartum hairline after two weeks and now her hair has grown back and there is less breakage. She also said her skin is smoother with a noticeable glow

The elixir boasts an impressive ingredient list and promises to be a five-in-one advanced, full spectrum collagen and vitamin powder with ingredients that enhance overall wellness, radiance and optimal nutrition from within.

Each box contains 30 servings (to enjoy in water or a smoothie) which are packed with 17 essential and non-essential amino acids, 24 bioactive ingredients. digestive enzymes, pre, pro and postbiotics and fiber.

There are four flavors – Yuzu and Finger Lime, Sicilian Blood Orange, Dutch Chocolate and Madagascar Vanilla. The last two are currently sold out, but are still available in the trial pack.

What are the benefits of the main ingredients in the Skin + Gut Health Elixir? Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides The Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides I & III are made from sustainably farmed grass-fed cattle and are free of hormones, antibiotics and anabolic steroids. In particular, our collagen is made using the hides of cattle that would otherwise be thrown away. Our efforts to reduce food waste have led to a new use of a highly digestible protein, with numerous health benefits, while leaving no further question to the already tense global food market Multi – Vitamin Complex – Vitamin B2, B3, B5, B7, B9, C, D, E) Scientifically formulated to nourish your body and support metabolic function at the cellular level necessary for optimal health and the functioning of numerous systems and biochemical reactions in the body, including energy production, brain, liver and nerve cell function, and muscle tone in the body. gastrointestinal tract Bacillus Coagulans Probiotics provide numerous health benefits, including digestive and immune systems. Better digestion is linked to more efficient absorption of important nutrients. Bacillus coagulans improve the health of the cells in the gut wall by reducing inflammation. 5-Layer Digestive Enzyme Blend Enzymes play an important role in breaking these larger molecules down into smaller units that the body can absorb more easily. Research suggests it may be helpful for immune function, joint and mood support, and weight loss Fortifying Active Ingredients – Coq10, Hyaluronic Acid, Bamboo Silica Tri-fortify active ingredients provide the optimal combination of ingredients to promote skin hydration and maintain healthy hair and nails Multi-Mineral Optimix- Zinc, manganese, magnesium, selenium Multi-Mineral Optimix formula provides a range of essential trace elements, supplemented with adequate amounts of key minerals to provide all the essentials to nourish your hair, skin and nails and support gut and immune health.

Key ingredients include 10,000mg of Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, a five-level blend of digestive enzymes, Hyaluronic Acid, Bamboo Silica, CoQ10, and Omega 3+6.

It also contains zinc, manganese, magnesium and selenium, is 100 percent Australian made and has 100 percent clean ingredients.

The claims may sound far-fetched, but the before and after photos have been pouring in since its launch and a clinical trial yielded some very impressive results.

After four babies and with naturally thin hair, Sarah tried out Habitual Beauty on the recommendation of another mom. Her hair has grown thicker, it looks healthier and it has grown. Her gut health has also improved and she has less bloating

A study of 56 women between the ages of 35 and 55 who used collagen peptides found an 82 percent increase in the skin’s moisturizing effect over eight weeks.

It is also clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boost skin hydration, improve skin elasticity, increase skin firmness and reduce free radical damage to support skin tone and texture.

Those who have tried it raved about their results, with hundreds of reports of glowing skin and luscious locks just weeks after their first sachet.

‘Dutch Chocolate is my favorite! I started consuming this every day during the last month of my pregnancy as a morning or afternoon smoothie and after four weeks my nails are so strong and my hair feels healthier,” one woman wrote.

Lauren has always had fine and brittle hair, so she expected severe hair loss after giving birth. She took the elixir for five months and her hair has kept its pregnancy thickness and shine

‘I’ve been using these collagen powders daily for over two months now and I love them. I noticed that within a few weeks my nails got stronger and grow faster, and after a few months my skin looks plumper and hydrated, and the fine lines around my eyes and frown lines are reduced,” added another.

“I’ve also noticed new hair growth with more baby hairs along my hairline, so overall I’m very happy with the results.”

Mother and entrepreneur Keira launched her first clean and sustainable skincare company Habitual Beauty in July 2021, just five days after the birth of her son Hunter.

Already the proud owner of absorbable beauty company Krumbled Foods, she has an ever-growing range of collagen-infused powders and skincare, for an all-round approach to health.

‘For years I have led a fast-paced life characterized by obligations, stress and a sea of ​​increasing responsibilities. Constantly packing and unpacking, dragging myself to meetings while battling my own health and fertility issues. If the world was a treadmill, I’d be his hamster,” she said.

“During these challenges, I suffered from hormonal breakouts and debilitating fatigue. I found myself unable to use most of the skin care products on the market.

“Synthetic ingredients and harsh chemicals aggravated my skin, and yet the natural products I turned to couldn’t give me the results I so desperately wanted.

“With my trusted team of experts, I began to explore the depths of science-based nutraceutical formulations and an extensive range of skin care… My own high-dose range that focused not only on my skin health, but also on my gut health and overall well-being .’