Haas are ready to SACK Mick Schumacher after dismal season

Mick Schumacher is facing the sacking of US team Haas, meaning the famous family name is unlikely to appear on the Formula 1 grid next season.

Sports post understands that Hass boss Gunther Steiner has already decided that Schumacher, the 23-year-old son of legendary seven-time world champion Michael, is redundant.

The German’s contract expires in December and talks about an extension have come to nothing.

Haas has instead installed Nico Hulkenberg, Schumacher’s 35-year-old compatriot, as their No. 1 target after he impressed as a Covid supersub, scoring in two of his four appearances for Racing Point/Aston Martin when he came in for corona – affected drivers.

Hulkenberg brings the experience of 181 starts, largely gained before leaving Renault in 2019. He also has a good relationship with Steiner.

As for Schumacher, he has only scored twice – in Britain and Austria this year after an early season full of crashes – since his Formula 1 debut in 2021.

Mick’s popularity in Germany is based on his father’s status, although the faithful son never spoke of Michael’s condition after the horrific head injuries he suffered while skiing in the Alps in December 2013.

Mick asked to be known by the abbreviation ‘MSC’ on the timing screens, rather than the ‘SCH’ he would normally have been given. It was an echo of his father’s ‘MSC’ that set him apart from his brother Ralf.

There remains a slim chance that Mick will get a reprieve, with Alpine needing a replacement for Fernando Alonso, who suddenly announced his decision to move to Aston Martin next season.

Mick is the son of legendary former Ferrari driver Michael (right), who won seven world titles

Frenchman Pierre Gasly was destined for Alonso’s seat, but only if IndyCar race winner Colton Herta took Gasly’s place at AlphaTauri. And that’s not happening.

Because despite Herta’s success across the Atlantic, he doesn’t have enough super license points to compete in F1, and his pursuers have given up on the pursuit – a fact confirmed on Friday by Red Bull motorsport director Helmut Marko.

While a fluid market offers Schumacher hope, a paddock source said it would take “a few miracles” before he appears on the F1 grid next season. A spare roll is more likely.